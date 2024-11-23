mesa 24.3.0

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 23, 2024



Hi list,

As I'd hoped we were able to pull in the Mesa 24.3 release cycle by one week! Thanks to everyone who helped close or dismiss blocking issues! This is great, as it means we'll leap frog both the US Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. This does mean that we will have a release due on New Years day, I will release that either the Thursday or Friday if there anything worth releasing (that two weeks is generally quite slow), otherwise we'll plan to just skip that resume on January 15th.

This release has seen the continuing trend of OpenGL work slowing down and Vulkan work speeding up. Anv, Radv, Nvk, and v3dv dominate the list of new features, with v3dv gaining Vulkan 1.3 conformance.

Until next time, Dylan

git tag: mesa-24.3.0

Read on