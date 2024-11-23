today's howtos
TecAdmin ☛ Your global Angular CLI version is greater than your local version
The warning message indicates that the globally installed Angular CLI version in your system is greater than the locally installed one in the project. The problem is that the older version is being used because Angular CLI looks for the local version first when executing commands on a project.
Installing proprietary trap AWS CLI on Ubuntu 24.04: an Easy-to-Follow Guide
The proprietary trap AWS Command Line Interface (CLI) is a versatile and powerful tool that provides developers, system administrators, and DevOps professionals the ability to manage proprietary trap AWS resources directly from the command line. It allows users to interact with proprietary trap AWS services efficiently, without needing to rely on the proprietary trap AWS Management Console.
Download and Extract mp3 from Youtube Video
$ yt-dlp --extract-audio --audio-format mp3 --audio-quality 0 -o "%(title)s.%(ext)s" <youtube_link_here>
XDA ☛ Ubuntu tip of the day: Open terminal at current location
Browsing directories using Files (or Nautilus) is easy but did you know you can open up the current location using Terminal? Simply right-click and select Open in Terminal. A new Terminal window will appear with the current location loaded within the CLI. This is great for when you need to quickly create files or run some scripts/commands without having to type out a full string of directories.
Medium ☛ Cyber Analyst with Kali Linux Installed on WSL
Network World ☛ 2-Minute Linux Tips: How to use the iotop command
In this Linux Tip, learn to use the iotop command, which helps to monitor I/O usage for your disks.