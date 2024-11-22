Cybershow News Autumn 2024

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 22, 2024



Seamus Lennon, VP of European operations for Threatlocker came on the show to join us. He spoke about "Default Deny". We'd previously touched on the whole allow-deny dichotomy when looking at Marcus Ranum's "Six Dumbest Ideas in Computer Security". The sad reality is that beyond SE-Linux and Apparmor Free and Open Source offerings for effective application whitelisting is still quite thin on the ground and difficult to use. We need some better UX around that. So for practical security there's a place for companies like Threatlocker and that's why we decided to feature a commercial software vendor. This is how it should be done. Helen asked Seamus a few hardball question, but he survived the whole ten rounds gracefully.

Ed talked to Christian Have, Logpoint CTO and ex-head of Denmark's national police and intelligence cyber division. They spoke about changing international relations. The age of the European cloud is upon us. Personally I cannot wait to see the reckoning for US Big Tech which has been a blight on security and privacy for decades now. Their decline will surely be a good thing for what remains of US non-monopoly tech too! Christian was buoyant about the prospects for European investment and changing wind9s. We recorded the episode a day before the US election result. In the wake of Trump's re-election and reaction to it on this side of the pond, everything we talked about now seems magnified and more urgent.

Tara Garcia-Mathewson of The Markup joined Andy for a deep dive into the subject of censorship in education. Tara's excellent research from over ten years of reporting on North American education came shining through, painting a bleak picture of the prospects for humane schooling in the US. The reality of decaying school systems dominated by invasive technology, Big-Tech monopolies, surveillance of children, discipline by algorithms, and exclusion of marginal students by technology is heartbreaking to hear. Every teacher should listen to this episode.

Read on