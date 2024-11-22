today's howtos
Linux Handbook ☛ Installing Oracle Database using Docker
The tutorial walks through a much easier, hassle-free approach of installing oracle database, as a docker container.
Adriaan Roselli ☛ Avoid Read-only Controls
It’s weird to me that after I urged everyone not to disable form controls, a bunch of them decided that making them read-only was somehow better. But here we are.
The Register UK ☛ Here's what happens if you don't layer network security
After escalating privileges, CISA's operatives discovered that overly permissive access controls allowed them to run commands as root without a password.
J Pieper ☛ Space vector pulse width modulation (SVPWM) for moteus
A permanent magnet motor controller like moteus has to, at the end of the day, apply voltages to the phase wires of a motor in order to induce currents. Those currents generate magnetic fields that push against permanent magnets in the rotor to make the motor move. I’ve looked at parts of this process before, see “Compensating for FET turn-on time“, but in this post we’ll look at an additional technique that can extend the effective modulation depth, thus increasing the maximum speed that a motor can be driven.
April King ☛ Handling Cookies is a Minefield
Cookies were initially defined in RFC 2109 (1997), and subsequently updated in RFC 2965 (2000) and RFC 6265 (2011), with a draft version that is in the process of being updated (and is what this article uses).
There are two sections of the RFC that pertain to cookie values: [...]
Herman Õunapuu ☛ You can use almost anything as a key file for your encrypted storage device :: ./techtipsy
I’ve bought and sold a bunch of hard drives and SSD-s over the years1, and warrantied a few of them. I encrypt the disk on my personal and work machines because of the obvious security benefits, but for a long time I avoided doing the same for other storage devices.
Then I realized that I can just encrypt them and use almost anything as the key. All you need is a reasonably sized file to pass to cryptsetup as a key-file, refer to that key-file in /etc/crypttab, and you’re good to go!
Be creative! The key file can be anything: [...]
Buttondown LLC ☛ Hyperproperties
I wrote about hyperproperties on my blog four years ago, but now an intriguing client problem got me thinking about them again.
We're using TLA+ to model a system that starts in state A, and under certain complicated conditions P, transitions to state B. They also had a flag f that, when set, used a different complicated condition Q to check the transitions. As a quick decision table (from state A): [...]
University of Toronto ☛ Two API styles of doing special things involving text in UIs
A lot of programs (or applications) that have a 'user interface' mostly don't have a strongly graphical one; instead, they mostly have text, although with special presentation (fonts, colours, underlines, etc) and perhaps controls and meaning attached to interacting with it (including things like buttons that are rendered as text with a border around it). All of these are not just plain text, so programs have to create and manipulate all of them through some API or collection of APIs. Over time, there have sprung up at least two styles of APIs, which I will call external and inline, after how they approach the problem.
[Old] Ollie Williams ☛ The stretch keyword: a better alternative to width: 100% in CSS?
Certain HTML elements, like a div or a p, will stretch to take up the full available width by default. If you give them a horizontal margin, it won’t cause a horizontal scrollbar. This is an incredibly useful default behaviour. Of course, many other elements aren’t full-width by default. Let’s look at a few instances where width: 100% comes in handy, before looking at a newer alternative.
The default dimensions of an image are defined by the embedded image’s intrinsic size. It’s necessary to give large images a width of 100% to prevent overflow.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Metasploit on Fedora 41
Metasploit is a powerful framework used for penetration testing and security assessments. It provides security professionals with the tools needed to identify vulnerabilities in systems and applications. This guide will walk you through the process of installing Metasploit on Fedora 41, ensuring you have everything set up correctly to begin your journey explore vulnerabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLmap on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In the realm of web security, SQL injection remains one of the most prevalent threats. SQLmap is a powerful tool designed to automate the detection and exploitation of SQL injection vulnerabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nikto on AlmaLinux 9
Nikto is a powerful open-source web server scanner that helps security professionals identify potential vulnerabilities in web applications. With the rise of cyber threats, ensuring the security of web servers has never been more critical.
ID Root ☛ How To Install qBittorrent on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install qBittorrent on GNU/Linux Mint 22. qBittorrent is a powerful, open-source BitTorrent client that provides a user-friendly interface and a plethora of features for efficient file sharing. For users of GNU/Linux Mint 22, installing qBittorrent can enhance your downloading experience significantly. >
ID Root ☛ How To Install ELK Stack on Fedora 41
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ELK Stack on Fedora 41. The ELK Stack, composed of Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana, is a powerful set of tools for managing and analyzing logs. As organizations increasingly rely on data for decision-making, having an efficient log management system becomes crucial.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Elasticsearch on Fedora 41
Elasticsearch is a powerful search engine based on the Lucene library. It provides a distributed, multi-tenant capable full-text search engine with an HTTP web interface and schema-free JSON documents. This makes it an essential tool for developers and data analysts who need to perform complex searches across large datasets.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Graylog on Fedora 41
Graylog is a powerful log management tool that enables organizations to collect, index, and analyze log data from various sources in real-time. With its robust features, including alerting, dashboards, and log search capabilities, Graylog is an essential tool for IT operations, security monitoring, and compliance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Graylog on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In today’s complex IT environments, effective log management is crucial for maintaining system health, security, and compliance. Graylog stands out as a powerful, open-source log management platform that offers real-time analysis, robust search capabilities, and scalable architecture.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NFS Server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Network File System (NFS) is a powerful distributed file system protocol that allows you to share directories and files with multiple clients over a network. It’s an essential tool for system administrators and developers working in GNU/Linux environments, particularly when managing storage across different machines.
