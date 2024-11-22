I’ve bought and sold a bunch of hard drives and SSD-s over the years1, and warrantied a few of them. I encrypt the disk on my personal and work machines because of the obvious security benefits, but for a long time I avoided doing the same for other storage devices.

Then I realized that I can just encrypt them and use almost anything as the key. All you need is a reasonably sized file to pass to cryptsetup as a key-file, refer to that key-file in /etc/crypttab, and you’re good to go!

Be creative! The key file can be anything: [...]