Distributions and Operating Systems: Kali Linux, BSD, SUSE, and More
Kali Linux ☛ Kali Linux Forums Refresh
Over the past year we have been hard at work on refreshing the Kali Forums, and today we are proud to announce the official launch. We have taken what we have learnt over the
yearsdecades, and created a new home from scratch.
At the same time, we are welcoming a new team of community moderators who have been helping us over on Discord. Before you go check it out, lets first take a look at why we are doing this.
Tedium ☛ No Ecosystems Here: Life As An Operating-System “Floater”
Our technology should be good enough to work across operating systems now. The best way to test that is by using literally every platform. Which is what I plan to do. [...] He goes much further afield with his Linux experiences than I ever have, but he has helped expose some interesting approaches to software that are out of the mainstream but should inspire the mainstream. One of the key ones, which he is kicking the tires on now, is Hyprland, a tiling compositor that leans hard into visual pop, but also presumes that you know how to use a command line and modify complex config files.
BSD
Ruben Schade ☛ RFC: NetBSD network cards
I asked on Mastodon, but posting here as well. What 10G Ethernet cards are people using on NetBSD thesedays? Are there any in particular you would recommend?
I just buy used defective chip maker Intel X550 cards for FreeBSD and Penguins, but I’ve never messed with 10G on NetBSD. Ideally it would also work in 2.5/5 mode as well. This is for a new homelab cluster and some experiments I hope to do.
Klara ☛ Deploying pNFS file sharing with FreeBSD
The venerable Network File System (NFS) has been expanded with distributed capabilities, pNFS v4.2 allows distributing data across multiple servers to increase performance and fault tolerance. Learn how to deploy a high-speed resilient storage system quickly and easily with FreeBSD.
Gentoo Family
Deccan Chronicle ☛ Google Plans to Merge Chrome OS with Android: Report
According to a report by Android Authority, the future Chromebook devices will be shipped with a new version of desktop Android rather than Chrome OS.
However, Google has not officially confirmed their plans to migrate Chrome OS to Android but back in June 2024, the tech giant mentioned that Chrome OS will start “embracing portions of the Android stack, like the Android Linux kernel and Android frameworks.”
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Leap Micro 6.1 Alpha is now available. Get ready for Leap Micro 5.5 End of Life.
Leap Micro 6.1 is a rebranded SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 6.1 which is an ultra-reliable container and Virtual Machine host by SUSE. Leap Micro is released twice a year and has support over two releases.
OpenSUSE ☛ Upgrade to Freedom! The Switch from Windows 10
Millions of users face the prospect of upgrading to a new version of Windows or transition to alternatives like openSUSE’s operating system or other Linux alternatives.
-