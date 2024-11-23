today's howtos
-
It's FOSS ☛ Install and Configure Waybar in Hyprland
Take your Hyprland experience to the next level with Waybar.
-
Linux Journal ☛ HAProxy on Ubuntu: Load Balancing and Failover for Resilient Infrastructure
In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, ensuring the availability and performance of applications is paramount. Modern infrastructures require robust solutions to distribute traffic efficiently and maintain service availability even in the face of server failures. Enter HAProxy, the de facto standard for high-performance load balancing and failover.
This article explores the synergy between HAProxy and Ubuntu, one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions. From installation to advanced configuration, we’ll dive into how HAProxy can transform your infrastructure with load balancing and failover capabilities.
-
Steps for Adding a Static Route on AlmaLinux 9 – Tutorial
Setting Static routes on Almalinux 9 will allow the users to route their system’s network traffic through a specific path to ensure that it reaches the desired destination via the configured gateway or interface.
-
MWL ☛ 66: It Means Nothing
Here’s a chunk from the new edition of Networking for Systems Administrators. Through your career, people have repeatedly blamed “the firewall.” The word firewall dates from the 1980s, when the concept of network-level access control was both exotic and bizarre. In the last fifty years, access controls have become broader and more complex.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Latest Shotwell 0.32.10 in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04
This tutorial shows how to install the most recent Shotwell photo manager and viewer, so far version 0.32.10, in Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04, and Ubuntu 24.10. Shotwell is a free open-source photo manager designed for the GNOME Desktop.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Customizing Hyprland to Your Liking
Got Hyprland? Let's see how to configure and customize it.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Using MAXQDA for Qualitative Data Analysis on Linux
Qualitative data analysis (QDA) is a cornerstone of research across various fields, from social sciences to marketing. It involves uncovering patterns, themes, and meanings within non-numerical data such as interviews, focus groups, and textual narratives. In this era of digital tools, MAXQDA stands out as a premier software solution for QDA, empowering researchers to organize and analyze complex datasets effectively.
Despite its strengths, MAXQDA lacks native GNU/Linux support, a limitation for researchers who prefer or rely on GNU/Linux environments. This article explores how GNU/Linux users can overcome these challenges, leverage MAXQDA for qualitative research, and integrate it seamlessly into their workflows.