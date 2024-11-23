In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, ensuring the availability and performance of applications is paramount. Modern infrastructures require robust solutions to distribute traffic efficiently and maintain service availability even in the face of server failures. Enter HAProxy, the de facto standard for high-performance load balancing and failover.

This article explores the synergy between HAProxy and Ubuntu, one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions. From installation to advanced configuration, we’ll dive into how HAProxy can transform your infrastructure with load balancing and failover capabilities.