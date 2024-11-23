today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
[Repeat] David Revoy ☛ Huion Kamvas Pro 19 - review on GNU/Linux
Here is my video review of the Huion Kamvas Pro 19 pen display tablet. Everything about my feelings, and tests about the hardware is in the video above.
This blog post here is a list of my installation method, scripts and tweaks to install the device under a GNU/Linux operating system.
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 586: Cloud Exit Savings
Our Cloud Exit Savings will not top ten million over five years, 5 Reasons Why Your ZFS Storage Benchmarks Are Wrong, The history of inetd is more interesting than I expected, OpenBSD is Hard to Show Off, bhyve on FreeBSD and VM Live Migration – Quo vadis?, and more
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Medevel ☛ Eisvogel - Free App To Convert Markdown to PDF and LaTeX The Easy Way
Eisvogel is a free and open-source pandoc LaTeX template that enables you to convert markdown text into PDF, or LaTeX document.
It is designed for lecture notes and exercises with a focus on computer science. The template is compatible with Pandoc 3.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.47: Kernel 6.12, Using Conky, Benchmarking Linux, New AnduinOS Distro and More
A new distro with a strange fascination with backdoored Windows looks, among other GNU/Linux stuff.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Mozilla Responds to DOE’s RFI on the Frontiers in Hey Hi (AI) for Science, Security, and Technology (FASST)
This month, the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) released a Request for Information on their Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence for Science, Security, and Technology (FASST) initiative. Mozilla was eager to provide feedback, particularly given our recent focus on the emerging conversation around Public AI.
Education
FreeBSD ☛ Reflecting on the Fall 2024 FreeBSD Summit: Insights and Innovations
The Fall 2024 FreeBSD Summit brought together developers, contributors, and enthusiasts for two days of dynamic discussions, technical deep dives, and community collaboration. Hosted at NetApp’s San Jose Campus, this event highlighted FreeBSD’s adaptability and impact across industries. With a focus on connectivity, security, and innovation, the summit set the stage for exciting advancements in FreeBSD’s ecosystem.
ROS Industrial ☛ Unlocking for Industrial Users the Power of ROS 2: ROS-I October Training Highlights
Currently training is on ROS 2 Humble, delivered through an AWS EC2 instance. On the first day, the attendees were divided into two groups: beginner ROS developers and advanced ROS developers. The advanced group learned how to set up a basic motion planning pipeline in Tesseract, where they refined a planning pipeline increasing robustness. By the end of the day students were adding unique customizations to the pipeline.
The beginner group focused on learning the fundamentals of ROS 2, including workspace structure and best practices for adding scripts and building the workspace. They also learned about creating packages / nodes, topics (publishers / subscribers), messages, services, actions, launch files and command line parameters.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Alexandru Nedelcu ☛ Join the Open Web
Social media networks are built to be walled gardens, and come with all the problems of walled gardens. For instance, social media networks can be bought and remade in the image of their owners, they can deprioritize your posts if you’re not paying, they can indoctrinate you via algorithms meant for maximizing engagement, they can ban you for wrongthink.
Maybe it’s time for you to adopt the open web, in these (possibly not so) easy steps:
1. Adopt an RSS/Atom feed reader.
2. Own your online identity, by starting a blog on your domain.
3. Break up with your smartphone.
