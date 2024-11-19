Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 19, 2024



As expected, the first Ubuntu 25.04 daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 24.10, which arrived last month on October 10th. This means that the Plucky Puffin ISOs include the same core components and software versions as the Oracular Oriole release.

During the six-month-long development cycle, the Ubuntu 25.04 daily build ISOs will be updated with many upcoming and highly-anticipated GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software, such as the GNOME 48 desktop environment, Mesa 24.3 graphics stack, and Linux 6.14 kernel.

