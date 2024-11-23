Coming more than three months after Mesa 24.2, the Mesa 24.3 release is here to introduce Vulkan 1.3 conformance for the V3DV graphics driver for Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 devices, which should give the Raspberry Pi OS distribution a serious graphics boost the next time you update it. In addition, the V3DV driver received support for the VK_KHR_shader_relaxed_extended_instruction Vulkan extension.

This month, Arducam introduced the invisCAM, a compact imaging solution that integrates advanced functionality and precise engineering within a small form factor. The camera is designed to address the challenges of achieving high-quality imaging, functional versatility, and cost efficiency in a portable USB device.

The ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 is a compact module featuring a RISC-V single-core 32-bit microprocessor and support for Bluetooth Low Energy. It can be configured with up to 4 MB of flash memory and is designed for applications such as smart home systems, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

The Pine64 November update introduces the PineCam, a successor to the PineCube IP camera. With a redesigned structure and enhanced features, the PineCam is aimed at applications like monitoring, video streaming, and hardware experimentation.