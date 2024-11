posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2024



Ubuntu? That's a Bullfinch, Not an Oriole

Did someone leave a window open?!

If you have upgraded to Ubuntu 24.10 and changed the default wallpaper you will have noticed some of the supplementary (i.e., non-default) desktop backgrounds prominently feature an ‘oriole’ bird.

Or what the artist thinks is an oriole bird, as it turns out.