Google Demotes GNU/Linux to Linux (Android), Linux Foundation Gets Misleading Puff Piece From SJVN
Dignited ☛ Google Rumored to transform Chrome OS into Android. What will this mean for Chromebooks?
Linux Foundation
ZDNet ☛ Jim Zemlin, 'head janitor of open source,' marks 20 years at Linux Foundation [Ed: LF-funded puff piece that lies about the age of the LF]
Server/Kubernetes
Kubernetes Blog ☛ How we built a dynamic Kubernetes API Server for the API Aggregation Layer in Cozystack
Hi there! I'm Andrei Kvapil, but you might know me as @kvaps in communities dedicated to Kubernetes and cloud-native tools. In this article, I want to share how we implemented our own extension api-server in the open-source PaaS platform, Cozystack.
Kubernetes truly amazes me with its powerful extensibility features. You're probably already familiar with the controller concept and frameworks like kubebuilder and operator-sdk that help you implement it. In a nutshell, they allow you to extend your Kubernetes cluster by defining custom resources (CRDs) and writing additional controllers that handle your business logic for reconciling and managing these kinds of resources. This approach is well-documented, with a wealth of information available online on how to develop your own operators.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Gateway API v1.2: WebSockets, Timeouts, Retries, and More
Kubernetes SIG Network is delighted to announce the general availability of Gateway API v1.2! This version of the API was released on October 3, and we're delighted to report that we now have a number of conformant implementations of it for you to try out.
Gateway API v1.2 brings a number of new features to the Standard channel (Gateway API's GA release channel), introduces some new experimental features, and inaugurates our new release process — but it also brings two breaking changes that you'll want to be careful of.
