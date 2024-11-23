Google Demotes GNU/Linux to Linux (Android), Linux Foundation Gets Misleading Puff Piece From SJVN

Hi there! I'm Andrei Kvapil, but you might know me as @kvaps in communities dedicated to Kubernetes and cloud-native tools. In this article, I want to share how we implemented our own extension api-server in the open-source PaaS platform, Cozystack.

Kubernetes truly amazes me with its powerful extensibility features. You're probably already familiar with the controller concept and frameworks like kubebuilder and operator-sdk that help you implement it. In a nutshell, they allow you to extend your Kubernetes cluster by defining custom resources (CRDs) and writing additional controllers that handle your business logic for reconciling and managing these kinds of resources. This approach is well-documented, with a wealth of information available online on how to develop your own operators.