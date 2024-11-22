Games: Dungeon Clawler, Steam Deck, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dungeon Clawler will grab hold of your free time now it's in Early Access, plus keys to give away
Stray Fawn Studio developers of The Wandering Village and Nimbatus have released their latest game into Early Access with Dungeon Clawler. It has Native Linux support, and while it has no Steam Deck rating yet the developer mentioned they've done extensive testing to ensure it's a good experience.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Give your Steam Deck a refreshed look with these new Razer skins
Popular hardware vendor Razer have announced a couple of new fancy skins for the Steam Deck, so if you're wanting to give it a little more style perhaps you might find something you like.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Squad-tactics cyberpunk strategy game Cyber Knights: Flashpoint now Steam Deck Verified
The supremely cool XCOM-like squad-tactics game Cyber Knights: Flashpoint from developers Trese Brothers is now properly Steam Deck Verified. After going through over 170 updates in Early Access, the Trese Brothers are absolutely relentless at expanding the game and enhancing it from player input.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam getting proper Season Pass support with clearer guidelines and refunds for cancellations
Valve have another Steam store update incoming, with seemingly proper built-in support for a Season Pass along with new guidance for developers.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve fixes up Steam Input bug with ROG Ally X
Valve confirmed back in August they still had plans to release SteamOS 3 outside of the Steam Deck for other handhelds, and it's nice to see they're still working away on the Steam Client for various hardware.
GamingOnLinux ☛ itch.io store now requires AI generated content disclosures for assets
With AI generated content continuing to spread everywhere, the itch.io store has made a change to now require AI generated content disclosures.