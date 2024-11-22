Programming Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ MITRE Updates List of 25 Most Dangerous Software Vulnerabilities
Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities are at the top of this year’s CWE Top 25 list, up from the second position last year, with out-of-bounds write flaws dropping to the second place.
While SQL injection bugs have remained on the third position, cross-site request forgery (CSRF), path traversal, and out-of-bounds read defects went up by five, three, and one place, respectively, displacing OS command injection and use-after-free issues.
-
Karl Seguin ☛ One method declaration; two Zig annoyances
In the following code, we create a Post structure with a skeleton format method. Despite being pretty comfortable with Zig, I could stare at this code for hours and not realize that it has two issues.
-
PHP: PHP 8.4[.1] Release Announcement
-
LWN ☛ PHP 8.4.1 released
Version
8.4.1 of the PHP language has been released. See this page for details on
the new features in this release. "PHP 8.4 is a major update of the PHP
language. It contains many new features, such as property hooks,
asymmetric visibility, an updated DOM Hey Hi (AI) performance improvements, bug
fixes, and general cleanup."
-
Python
-
The New Stack ☛ How To Convert a Timestamp to a String in Python
Timestamps are incredibly useful in programming. Instead of having to hard-code dates, you can instead opt to go with timestamps
-
TecMint ☛ 10 Best Python Libraries Every Data Analyst Should Learn
Whether you’re just starting as a data analyst or are looking to expand your toolkit, knowing the right Python libraries can significantly enhance your productivity in Python.
-
Didier Stevens ☛ Interfacing With A Cheap Geiger Counter | Didier Stevens
This picture was taken on an airplane: you have more radiation (cosmic rays) at high altitude.
I figured out how to interface with this counter in Python to log real time data: [...]
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Using Python with virtual environments | The MagPi #148
Raspberry Pi OS comes with Python 3 pre-installed. Interfering with the system Python installation can cause problems for your operating system. When you install third-party Python libraries, always use the correct package-management tools.
On Linux, you can install python dependencies in two ways: [...]
-
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
William Woodruff ☛ TIL: Some surprising code execution sources in bash
I ran across two surprising sources of code execution in bash (and probably other shells) recently.
In a historic context these probably weren't too serious of a problem, but in the context of CI systems where everything is a rats' nest of shell and YAML they could be useful execution primitives.
-