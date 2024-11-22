Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities are at the top of this year’s CWE Top 25 list, up from the second position last year, with out-of-bounds write flaws dropping to the second place.

While SQL injection bugs have remained on the third position, cross-site request forgery (CSRF), path traversal, and out-of-bounds read defects went up by five, three, and one place, respectively, displacing OS command injection and use-after-free issues.