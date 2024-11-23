Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Pine64, Fairphone, and More
-
Jonathan Pallant ☛ JP's Website · 2024-11-22 · My new POWER Indigo 2
After exchanging a few messages, we arranged to meet at the Centre for Computing History, which happened to be hosting the annual Retro Computer Festival. I covered the cost of entry to the museum, and in exchange I received two things. One of which we're going to talk about here, and the other I'll talk about later.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ The Official Raspberry Pi Camera Module Guide out now: build amazing vision-based projects
This detailed book walks you through all the different types of Camera Module hardware, including Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3, High Quality Camera, Global Shutter Camera, and older models; discover how to attach them to Raspberry Pi and integrate vision technology with your projects. This edition also covers new code libraries, including the latest PiCamera2 Python library and rpicam command-line applications, as well as integration with the new Raspberry Pi AI Kit.
-
Pine64 ☛ November Update: Something Borrowed Something New
Welcome back to a new monthly Pine64 community update! This month we are announcing a couple of new products including a SBC and a successor to the PineCube. We have updates to share about the PineNote and the PineDio USB adapter this month along with a talk by one of our community members Dsimic.
-
What are Fairmined credits?
We’ve said it before. We’ll say it again. Artisanal and small-scale mines (ASM) play a crucial role in the mining industry, providing livelihoods for millions of people worldwide. But the reality is, working in these mines is often incredibly dangerous, and the communities involved are some of the most marginalized.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi Pico visually demonstrates Dijkstra's shortest distance algorithm using LEDs
Russell Eveleigh is using a Raspberry Pi Pico to demonstrate Dijkstra's algorithm visually with LEDs arranged as a map of the Cotswolds in England.
-
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #486 - New book alert! New Raspberry Pi Connect stuff alert!
Well, that was a nice holiday. Did I miss anything? Howdy, I missed you all terribly. That Sarah who stepped in seems nice though. I hope you're all having fun with the new Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 and USB 3 Hub. This week, I bring you more new stuff: we are enormously proud to reveal The Official Raspberry Pi Camera Module Guide (2nd edition), which is authored by David Plowman, a Raspberry Pi engineer.
-
peppe8o ☛ Stepper Motor with Raspberry Pi Computer Board: Using a 28BYJ-48 with ULN2003
In this tutorial, I will show you how to interface and use a 28BYJ-48 stepper motor with Raspberry PI computer boards, including the Python code
-
CNX Software ☛ Mercury X1 wheeled humanoid robot combines NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX Hey Hi (AI) controller and ESP32 motor control boards
Elephant Robotics Mercury X1 is a 1.2-meter high wheeled humanoid robot with two robotic arms using an NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX as its main controller and ESP32 microcontrollers for motor control and suitable for research, education, service, entertainment, and remote operation.