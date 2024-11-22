POSETTE and PGConf.dev 2025 Preparations (Postgres Events)
PostgreSQL ☛ Call for Proposals is open for POSETTE: An Event for Postgres 2025!
The CFP is now open & will close on Feb 9, 2025!
The 4th annual event called POSETTE: An Event for Postgres will happen Jun 10-12, 2025 and the Call for Speakers is now open—until Feb 9, 2025! POSETTE is a free & virtual developer event organized by the Postgres team at Microsoft. The name POSETTE stands for Postgres Open Source Ecosystem Talks Training & Education.
PostgreSQL ☛ PGConf.dev 2025 - Call for Speakers and Sponsors
PGConf.dev 2025 (May 13-16, 2025, Montreal, CA), aka PostgreSQL Development Conference 2025, is an event where users, developers, and community organizers come together to focus on PostgreSQL development and community growth. Meet PostgreSQL contributors, learn about upcoming features, and discuss development problems with PostgreSQL enthusiasts!