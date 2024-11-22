POSETTE and PGConf.dev 2025 Preparations (Postgres Events)

Coming more than three months after Mesa 24.2, the Mesa 24.3 release is here to introduce Vulkan 1.3 conformance for the V3DV graphics driver for Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 devices, which should give the Raspberry Pi OS distribution a serious graphics boost the next time you update it. In addition, the V3DV driver received support for the VK_KHR_shader_relaxed_extended_instruction Vulkan extension.