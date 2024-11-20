Linux, HowTos, Fedora, and Debian 13
Kernel Space
Marcin Juszkiewicz ☛ Two years of AArch64 features table
Architecture updates are present on a market. More and more SoC vendors go for newer designs instead of staying in the past. Most of those cases are mobile phones. Cloud systems also moved to the new designs as we have Arm Neoverse-V2 based instances available at several places.
Instructionals/Technical
Richard W.M. Jones: Benchmarking RISC-V SpaceMIT X60 and others
I recently received 4 Milk-V Jupiter development boards, and one Banana Pi F3 through RISC-V International. All of these boards have the same (or very similar) SpaceMIT X60 SoC which is a fairly capable 8 core RISC-V processor.
It's FOSS ☛ Benchmarking Your GNU/Linux System: What, Why and How
It is easy to benchmark your GNU/Linux system, you just need the right tools. We tell you about those here.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Adam Williamson: AdamW's Debugging Adventures: Inadvertent Extreme Optimization
It's time for that rarest of events: a blog post! And it's another debugging adventure. Settle in, folks!
Recently I got interested in improving the time it takes to do a full compose of Fedora. This is when we start from just the packages and a few other inputs (basically image recipes and package groups), and produce a set of repositories and boot trees and images and all that stuff. For a long time this took somewhere between 5 and 10 hours. Recently we've managed to get it down to 3-4, then I figured out a change which has got it under 3 hours.
Debian Family
Debian ☛ [Artwork] Survey for the default artwork for Trixie (Debian 13)
Hello Debianites o/
While we don't yet have official freeze dates yet, I can assure you that it is coming! And with that, it's that time of the development cycle to choose the desktop artwork to be used in the next Debian release.
All the fine submissions can be perused at:
https://wiki.debian.org/DebianDesktop/Artwork/Trixie
Thank you to everyone who have put work into these!
To vote for your favourite theme, visit the following website and click on the "Trixie Artwork Survey" button. From there, you can rank your choices from the available options to the My Choices section from most preferred to least preferred.
https://surveys.debian.net/
The survey is now open and closes on 2024-11-30 23:59 UTC.
Please be nice and vote only once. If you require assistance, you can find the desktop team on #debian-desktop on the oftc IRC network.
-Jonathan
