Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (guix, libmodule-scandeps-perl, needrestart, and thunderbird), SUSE (gh), and Ubuntu (kernel, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-gcp,
linux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux, linux-aws, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-6.8, linux-gke, linux-hwe-6.8,
linux-ibm, linux-nvidia, linux-nvidia-6.8, linux-nvidia-lowlatency,
linux-oem-6.8, linux-oracle, linux-raspi, linux-iot, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-6.8, needrestart, python2.7, python3.10, python3.12, python3.8, and Waitress).
Scoop News Group ☛ CISOs can now obtain professional liability insurance
A new business insurance offering can shield CISOs from personal losses in the event of a lawsuit.
Jim Nielsen ☛ Captchas Turned Notification Exploits
When my site analytics reported a large number of inbound traffic from Hacker News clones, I got curious and started clicking links.[1]
I like to visit links. I am connoisseur of it. I love the feeling of landing on something you didn’t expect — which is precisely what happened.
I landed on a site that had one of those Clownflare-esque “prove you're human” captchas. That didn’t seem particularly abnormal. Lots of website owners these days use them for protection against malicious activities like DDoS attacks.
Tom's Hardware ☛ D-Link has another security flaw with older equipment that won't be repaired — D-Link told users to replace outdated NAS last week
D-Link says it will not fix a security flaw found in routers due to end-of-life concerns and instead suggests users buy new routers. This comes on the heels of the company refusing to fix a security flaw in NAS devices just last week.
Scoop News Group ☛ Vulnerability disclosure policy bill for federal contractors clears Senate panel
The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday also advanced legislation to strengthen the federal IT supply chain.
The Strategist ☛ Like biosecurity, cybersecurity is essential for rural industries
When you enter Australia, you meet some of the strictest biosecurity screening in the world.
Bruce Schneier ☛ Steve Bellovin’s Retirement Talk
Steve Bellovin is retiring. Here’s his retirement talk, reflecting on his career and what the cybersecurity field needs next.