When my site analytics reported a large number of inbound traffic from Hacker News clones, I got curious and started clicking links.[1]

I like to visit links. I am connoisseur of it. I love the feeling of landing on something you didn’t expect — which is precisely what happened.

I landed on a site that had one of those Clownflare-esque “prove you're human” captchas. That didn’t seem particularly abnormal. Lots of website owners these days use them for protection against malicious activities like DDoS attacks.