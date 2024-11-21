Red Hat Helping Microsoft's Attack on Linux and Privacy
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Microsoft Wants to Simplify the Windows Subsystem for Linux [Ed: This is an EEE-type attack on Linux. They're basically promoting Windows while calling it "Linux".]
-
Neowin ☛ Windows Subsystem for Linux gets Intune compliance and Entra ID integration [Ed: And Red Hat now plays an active role in helping Microsoft do this]
-
insideHPC ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI for GenAI on Microsoft Azure [Ed: Lots and lots of buzzwords, no substance, while Azure layoffs strike Microsoft every year since 2020 (it's failing)]
-
Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI Brings Greater Generative AI Choice to Microsoft Azure [Ed: Microsoft was never about "Choice"]
-
Business Wire ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI Brings Greater Generative AI Choice to Microsoft Azure [Ed: Red Hat is a Microsoft reseller]