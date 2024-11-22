Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu ☛ Join Canonical in London at Dell Technologies Forum
Canonical is excited to be partnering with Dell Technologies at the upcoming Dell Technologies Forum – London, taking place on 26th November. This prestigious event brings together industry leaders and technology enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements and solutions shaping the digital landscape.
Ubuntu ☛ The transition to in-house software development in the automotive industry
Who will win the race to the perfect SDV?
The automotive industry is experiencing a major transformation, driven by the integration of advanced software systems into vehicles. As cars become smarter and more connected, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are moving away from depending on third-party software suppliers and are looking to build their own in-house software entities. This shift is not just about keeping up with technology, but about gaining control over the most valuable assets in cars: data and the user experience.
But not all OEMs are performing equally in this transformation. Some are leading the charge with their own robust in-house software structures, while others are struggling to make the change. In this blog, we’ll explore the different directions OEMs are taking, and how partnerships and software companies fit into this evolving landscape.
Congatec and Canonical unite to streamline edge solutions with Ubuntu Pro
Congatec, an embedded and edge computing tech vendor, has partnered with Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, to enhance embedded and edge computing solutions.
The collaboration focuses on offering aReady.COMs bundled with Ubuntu Pro for improved security, reliability, and stability. aReady.COMs will be Ubuntu Certified, ensuring seamless software integration and long-term security through regular updates.
The partnership aims to meet the demands for agility, faster time to market, and lower development costs in various industries.
Security Affairs ☛ Decade-old local privilege escalation bugs impacts Ubuntu needrestart package
