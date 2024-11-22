Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

Who will win the race to the perfect SDV?

The automotive industry is experiencing a major transformation, driven by the integration of advanced software systems into vehicles. As cars become smarter and more connected, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are moving away from depending on third-party software suppliers and are looking to build their own in-house software entities. This shift is not just about keeping up with technology, but about gaining control over the most valuable assets in cars: data and the user experience.

But not all OEMs are performing equally in this transformation. Some are leading the charge with their own robust in-house software structures, while others are struggling to make the change. In this blog, we’ll explore the different directions OEMs are taking, and how partnerships and software companies fit into this evolving landscape.