EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases
Bringing both of these to the same version number. Scarthgap is the "main guy", the one I recommend if you are new to EasyOS.
Scarthgap
Only small changes since 6.4.3, see release notes: [...]
App Center (formerly Ubuntu Software and Software Center) is the program for Ubuntu users to install applications and manage them on Ubuntu computer and laptop. It is an official application of Ubuntu that makes it different to other GNU/Linux systems. We write this article as an explanation to the first item listed in our published compilation List of Ubuntu Default Applications and Their Purposes. We hope this helps everyone including you Ubuntu beginners. Now let's start sharing Free Software together once again!
The memory quota tracking feature allows you to restrict the amount of memory used by an Arti process. In particular, it allows you to limit the amount of memory that other people can cause your Arti to use.
NVIDIA 550.135 is a small update that only improves support for distribution running the Linux 6.11 kernel series, which renamed the drm_fbdev_generic function to drm_fbdev_ttm, by using drm_fbdev_ttm when present to keep supporting direct framebuffer access on Wayland compositors to present content on newer kernels.
Four months after Blender 4.2 LTS, the Blender 4.3 release introduces an experimental Vulkan backend on Linux and Windows systems to render the user interface. This can be enabled over the default OpenGL backend under Preferences > Interface > Developer Extras > System > Backend. However, there are some limitations like lack of support for GPU subdivision and OpenXR, and slower performance compared to the OpenGL backend.
Highlights of FreeCAD 1.0 include a new built-in Assembly Workbench, the inclusion of the topological naming problem mitigation code, a new materials system for appearance properties, a new BIM workbench with better setup & management tools and better IFC support, as well as a new logo.
As expected, the first Ubuntu 25.04 daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 24.10, which arrived last month on October 10th. This means that the Plucky Puffin ISOs include the same core components and software versions as the Oracular Oriole release.
Based on the just-released Linux 6.12 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.12 kernel is here to clean up CPM/QE QMC SoC support, Realtek 8852BE-VT Wi-Fi driver, Amlogic BT protocol support, amcc qt2025 phy driver, aw96103/aw96105 proximity sensor, and TI TLV320AIC31XX codecs.
This blog is a Q&A with answers from Mona Gaballa, Senior Advisor for Institutional Relations, and Israel Rosas, Director of Partnerships and Internet Development.
System76 recently launched the Thelio Astra which is a specialized desktop engineered for autonomous vehicle development, robotics, and native ARM64 applications. Powered by Ampere processing technology, it offers substantial computational power with energy efficiency while supporting Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 24.04 LTS.
