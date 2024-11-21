EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases

Tux Machines

App Center - Intro to Ubuntu Software Manager

App Center (formerly Ubuntu Software and Software Center) is the program for Ubuntu users to install applications and manage them on Ubuntu computer and laptop. It is an official application of Ubuntu that makes it different to other GNU/Linux systems. We write this article as an explanation to the first item listed in our published compilation List of Ubuntu Default Applications and Their Purposes. We hope this helps everyone including you Ubuntu beginners. Now let's start sharing Free Software together once again!

Memory quota tracking in Arti, for Onion Service DoS resistance

The memory quota tracking feature allows you to restrict the amount of memory used by an Arti process. In particular, it allows you to limit the amount of memory that other people can cause your Arti to use.

NVIDIA 550.135 Graphics Driver Released with Better Linux Kernel 6.11 Support

NVIDIA 550.135 is a small update that only improves support for distribution running the Linux 6.11 kernel series, which renamed the drm_fbdev_generic function to drm_fbdev_ttm, by using drm_fbdev_ttm when present to keep supporting direct framebuffer access on Wayland compositors to present content on newer kernels.

Blender 4.3 Open-Source 3D Graphics App Introduces Experimental Vulkan Backend

Four months after Blender 4.2 LTS, the Blender 4.3 release introduces an experimental Vulkan backend on Linux and Windows systems to render the user interface. This can be enabled over the default OpenGL backend under Preferences > Interface > Developer Extras > System > Backend. However, there are some limitations like lack of support for GPU subdivision and OpenXR, and slower performance compared to the OpenGL backend.

FreeCAD 1.0 Open-Source 3D Parametric Modeler Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of FreeCAD 1.0 include a new built-in Assembly Workbench, the inclusion of the topological naming problem mitigation code, a new materials system for appearance properties, a new BIM workbench with better setup & management tools and better IFC support, as well as a new logo.

Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

As expected, the first Ubuntu 25.04 daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 24.10, which arrived last month on October 10th. This means that the Plucky Puffin ISOs include the same core components and software versions as the Oracular Oriole release.

GNU Linux-Libre 6.12 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on the just-released Linux 6.12 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.12 kernel is here to clean up CPM/QE QMC SoC support, Realtek 8852BE-VT Wi-Fi driver, Amlogic BT protocol support, amcc qt2025 phy driver, aw96103/aw96105 proximity sensor, and TI TLV320AIC31XX codecs.

Unpacking Internet Governance and Our Work in the United Nations

This blog is a Q&A with answers from Mona Gaballa, Senior Advisor for Institutional Relations, and Israel Rosas, Director of Partnerships and Internet Development.

Thelio Astra Native ARM64 Platform with 128 Core Ampere Altra CPU 512GB ECC RAM and 40TB Storage

System76 recently launched the Thelio Astra which is a specialized desktop engineered for autonomous vehicle development, robotics, and native ARM64 applications. Powered by Ampere processing technology, it offers substantial computational power with energy efficiency while supporting Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 24.04 LTS.

EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases

Bringing both of these to the same version number. Scarthgap is the "main guy", the one I recommend if you are new to EasyOS.

Scarthgap
Only small changes since 6.4.3, see release notes: [...]

AlmaLinux OS 9.5 Is Here as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.5 (codename Teal Serval), as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
Announcing Incus 6.7
The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.7
GNU Linux-Libre 6.12 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.12 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.
Linux Kernel 6.12 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.12, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Fedora KDE Plasma Spin Gains Equal Footing With Gnome Edition
Fedora has made a major change to its project, elevating the version running KDE Plasma from an Spin to an official Edition, alongside Fedora Workstation with Gnome
RIP Jérémy Bobbio (Lunar)
Longtime Debian and Tor developer, Jérémy Bobbio—perhaps better known as "Lunar"—died on November 8
Arch Linux Adopts 0BSD License for Package Sources
Breaking News: Arch Linux adopts the liberal 0BSD license for all package sources, ensuring freedom and flexibility
Back In Time back from the dead
Back In Time is a GPL-2.0-licensed backup tool based on rsync and written in Python
Linux, HowTos, Fedora, and Debian 13
Melissa Wen and Peter Hutterer on Linux Graphics
New Steam Games with Native Linux and AAA Linux Gaming on ARM64 Mac Hardware
BSD: FreeBSD Networking and Running Web Browsers in FreeBSD Jail
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, KiCad, and More
Security Leftover
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Canonical and Ubuntu as Microsoft Resellers (Proprietary, Surveillance, Back Doors)
Mozilla Firefox Nightly Reports
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Linux Devices and Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Android Leftovers
Android phones see major battery life improvements with Snapdragon 8 Elite in early tests
Rocky Linux 9.5 Released, Here’s What’s New
Rocky Linux 9.5 is now available for download, packed with updates like Podman 5.0, GCC 11.5, Node.js 22, and more
I Always Keep a Linux Live USB Handy for These 4 Reasons
A Live Linux USB is one of the best rescue tools every computer user should have
Windows TCO Leftovers
What It’s Like to Be a Linux Sysadmin: Daily Wins and Woes
What’s it like to be a Linux sysadmin? Dive into a day filled with solving challenges, celebrating wins, and keeping servers running smoothly
Free and Open Source Software
Security Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Google Turning Gentoo-Based Chrome OS Into Android Drop-in
Openwashing: OSI is Promoting the "AI" Scam (for Microsoft et al), as Does Mozilla (Funded and Controlled by GAFAM)
Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and More
A Look at AnyTXT Searcher and Newspipe 11.1.0 Released
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Banana Pi, Raspberry Pi, and More
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Red Hat is Working for Microsoft, Windows, and Azure (Proprietary, Surveillance, Back Doors)
Games: Castlevania Dominus Collection, Proton Experimental, and GamingOnLinux's latest
Winter holidays are coming: Time for a free software tale
The winter holidays are coming. Here's a free software fairy tale for you to watch, enjoy, and share with your loved ones in front of a cozy fireplace while roasting s'mores
OpenELA Publishes Code for Devs Who Want to DIY RHEL 9.5
Wanna build your own RHEL clone? OpenELA’s got all the source code you need, ready to download for free
OpenBSD and FreeBSD News
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, GNU World Order, and Destination Linux
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Windows TCO Leftovers
Games: Steam Deck, Sorry We're Closed, and More
Android Leftovers
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review - The biggest Android tablet now relies on MediaTek
Why I Installed Linux on an Old Laptop Instead of a Raspberry Pi
Recently I wanted to start a new tech project building a lightweight, resource-efficient personal computer
Sparky 2024.11 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2024.11 Special Editions out there
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This Week in KDE Apps: Python bindings
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
10 lessons I've learned from the open-source community that aren't about tech
You might think the only lessons to learn from the open-source environment are technical, but you'd be mistaken
My Linux predictions for 2025: It's going to be a good year
What's coming for the open-source operating system and why
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download
Now that Canonical officially opened the development of Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin), it has published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.
10 Best Linux Server Distributions in 2024
Looking for the best GNU/Linux server distributions in 2024?
Debunking Common Linux Myths: Facts vs. Fiction
Think GNU/Linux is too hard to use or lacks software? Think again!
New package manager for OpenWrt
As of November 2024 for snapshots from the main development branch and future stable release builds (possibly also including the upcoming 24.10 series), the package manager in OpenWrt has changed from opkg to apk
