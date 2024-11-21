EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2024



Bringing both of these to the same version number. Scarthgap is the "main guy", the one I recommend if you are new to EasyOS.



Scarthgap

Only small changes since 6.4.3, see release notes: [...]

Read on