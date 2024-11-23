Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 successfully accelerates LLMs using an eGPU and Vulkan
A Raspberry Pi 5 hooked up to an AMD Radeon-powered eGPU has been demonstrated using the graphics hardware to accelerate running a Large Language Model (LLM). Of course, it's Pi wizard Jeff Geerling again, and in the video embedded below, he talks us through his experience of leveraging the Vulkan API support to enjoy GPU-accelerated local AI on the Raspberry Pi 5.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Nvidia warns of gaming GPU shortage this quarter, recovery in early 2025 — Chipmaker rakes in record profits as net income soars by 109% YoY
There are a lot of potential factors to consider, including the upcoming consumer Blackwell RTX 50-series launch, the wind-down in RTX 40-series production, and the existing shortages of top-tier RTX 40-series models. There's also increased demand from the AI and data center sector, which is currently far more lucrative than consumer GPUs.
Arduino ☛ Meet the CapibaraZero, a multifunctional security and hacking tool based on the Nano ESP32
The project uses an Arduino Nano ESP32 as its processor and as a way to provide Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low-Energy, and human interface features. The chipset can scan for nearby Wi-Fi networks, present fake captive portals, prevent other devices from receiving IP addresses through DHCP starvation, and even carry out ARP poisoning attacks. Andre’s inclusion of a LoRa radio module further differentiates his creation by letting it transmit information in the sub-GHz spectrum over long distances. And lastly, the PN532 RFID module can read encrypted MiFare NFC tags and crack them through brute force.
Linux Gizmos ☛ RED-BEET 2.0: Advanced Powerline Communication for E-Mobility Applications
The RED-BEET 2.0 by 8Devices is a compact powerline communication module built on the Qualcomm QCA7006AQ PLC chip, supporting SPI, Ethernet, HomePlug GreenPHY, and HomePlug AV standards. Its small size, industrial temperature tolerance, and automotive-grade certification are designed for integration into e-mobility and automotive applications.
Hackaday ☛ There’s Now A Wiki For Hacking Redbox Machines
With the rapidly evolving situation surrounding the Redbox vending machines still out in the wild, it’s about time somebody put together a Wiki to keep it all straight.
Hackaday ☛ USB-C For Hackers: Reusing Cables
Your project needs a cable, and since USB-C cables are omnipresent now, it’s only natural to want to reuse them for your evil schemes. Ever seen USB 3.0 cables used for PCIe link carrying duty? It’s because USB 3.0 cables are built to a reasonably high standard, both sockets and cables are easy to find, and they’re cheap. Well, USB-C cables beat USB 3.0 cables by all possible metrics.