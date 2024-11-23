Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Mesa 24.3 Open-Source Graphics Stack Adds Vulkan 1.3 Conformance for V3DV

Coming more than three months after Mesa 24.2, the Mesa 24.3 release is here to introduce Vulkan 1.3 conformance for the V3DV graphics driver for Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 devices, which should give the Raspberry Pi OS distribution a serious graphics boost the next time you update it. In addition, the V3DV driver received support for the VK_KHR_shader_relaxed_extended_instruction Vulkan extension.

LinuxGizmos.com

invisCAM A Compact 2MP Camera for Low Light and Low Power Applications

This month, Arducam introduced the invisCAM, a compact imaging solution that integrates advanced functionality and precise engineering within a small form factor. The camera is designed to address the challenges of achieving high-quality imaging, functional versatility, and cost efficiency in a portable USB device.

Coin-sized ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 RISC-V Module with BLE, Thread, and Zigbee Support for $2.13

The ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 is a compact module featuring a RISC-V single-core 32-bit microprocessor and support for Bluetooth Low Energy. It can be configured with up to 4 MB of flash memory and is designed for applications such as smart home systems, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

Pine64 Unveils PineCam with RISC-V SG2000 SoC and 2MP Camera

The Pine64 November update introduces the PineCam, a successor to the PineCube IP camera. With a redesigned structure and enhanced features, the PineCam is aimed at applications like monitoring, video streaming, and hardware experimentation.

RED-BEET 2.0: Advanced Powerline Communication for E-Mobility Applications

The RED-BEET 2.0 by 8Devices is a compact powerline communication module built on the Qualcomm QCA7006AQ PLC chip, supporting SPI, Ethernet, HomePlug GreenPHY, and HomePlug AV standards. Its small size, industrial temperature tolerance, and automotive-grade certification are designed for integration into e-mobility and automotive applications.

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

mesa 24.3.0
Games: Age of Empires II: The Conquerers, Microsoft Failing Badly
Android Leftovers
Your next Android phone could swap out Google Fit for this alternative
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Blender 4.3 Open-Source 3D Graphics App Introduces Experimental Vulkan Backend
The Blender Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Blender 4.3 as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software.
PINE64's New Smart Camera Runs Linux
Pine64 shared some information about new products and updates in its latest community announcement
 
Games: Unreal and Unreal Tournament on Internet Archive, More Picks Mostly From GamingOnLinux
Canonical/Ubuntu: Warehouse, EdgeIQ and Ubuntu Core
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Google Demotes GNU/Linux to Linux (Android), Linux Foundation Gets Misleading Puff Piece From SJVN
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
FreeCAD 1.0 Released After 22 Years in Development
Good things come to those who wait, and for 3D modelling professionals with a preference for open-source software
Best Free and Open Source Software
This Week in Plasma: Battery Charge Cycles in Info Center
This week we of course continued the customary bug-fixing, but got some nice new features and UI improvements too
This Week in GNOME: #175 Magic
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 15 to November 22
Today in Techrights
Linux Code of Conduct Board and CoC Supremacy Over Code/Function
Android Leftovers
Android finally getting ability to restore credentials in phone move
ReiserFS Reaches Its Final Chapter
Linux kernel 6.13 says goodbye to ReiserFS
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.1, Linux 6.11.10, Linux 6.6.63, and Linux 6.1.119
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
Cybershow News Autumn 2024
The sad reality is that beyond SE-Linux and Apparmor Free and Open Source offerings for effective application whitelisting is still quite thin on the ground and difficult to use. We need some better UX around that.
Khronos Group takes over cross-platform Slang shading language from NVIDIA
Programming Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
today's howtos
IBM and Red Hat Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Android will soon instantly log you in to your apps on new devices
Proxmox VE 8.3 Released with Enhanced Features
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.3 is here with faster backups, SDN-firewall integration, webhook notifications, and improved hypervisor migration
Anti-Cheat: A Thorny Problem For Linux Gamers
The anti-cheat situation on Linux is getting worse. Let's see what you can do about it
Rhino Linux: The Unique Distro That Combines Ubuntu and Rolling Releases Needs Your Support!
The ambitious project is now asking for help. Let's try helping them
Huion Kamvas Pro 19 - review on GNU/Linux
This blog post here is a list of my installation method, scripts and tweaks to install the device under a GNU/Linux operating system
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat's Linux Offerings
Not all Linux distributions provide platforms for enterprise and non-business adopters
Games: Dungeon Clawler, Steam Deck, and More
Security Leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems: Kali Linux, BSD, SUSE, and More
OSI Openwashing (Funded by Microsoft) and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
POSETTE and PGConf.dev 2025 Preparations (Postgres Events)
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Red Hat / CentOS / IBM / Oracle Linux / Alma Leftovers
Games: Proton Experimental and Bug in CS2
today's howtos
Media Unable to Tell the Difference Between Proprietary VMware and "Linux"
Today in Techrights
FreeCAD 1.0 Open-Source 3D Parametric Modeler Released, Here's What's New
FreeCAD 1.0 has been released today as a major milestone for this open-source, free, and cross-platform parametric 3D computer-aided design (CAD) modeler software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Rocky Linux 9.5 Released, Here's What's New
Rocky Linux 9.5 is now available for download, packed with updates like Podman 5.0, GCC 11.5, Node.js 22, and more
11 Reasons Why You Should Switch from Windows to Linux
Here are a number of reasons why you should consider GNU/Linux as your next operating system
libtool-2.5.4 released
The Libtool Team is pleased to announce the release of libtool 2.5.4
Why I Ditched Linux for Samsung DeX
Canonical pursued convergence with the Ubuntu Phone, an effort to make a phone that was also a PC
MYiR Tech MYC-LR3576 Rockchip RK3576 LGA SoM offers 6 TOPS NPU and 8K video support for AIoT applications
MYiR Tech’s Rockchip RK3576 SoM also supports Linux 6.1 and Debian 12 along with software resources like kernel and driver source code
SolidRun unveils HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC and the IIOT-200-8M Gateway for Edge AI and industrial IoT applications
In terms of software support the company mentions that the SBC supports Yocto and Debian BSPs, with drivers for peripherals like TPM 2.0, RTC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and various I/O interfaces
Android Leftovers
10 Features You No Longer Need to Root Your Android Phone For
Linux, HowTos, Fedora, and Debian 13
Ubuntu? That's a Bullfinch, Not an Oriole
Here’s something lighthearted for you—unless you’re pedantic about ornithology
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download
Now that Canonical officially opened the development of Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin), it has published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.
Windows TCO and Microsoft Imprisonment of Developers
Tools and Emulators
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Slimbook Executive, long-term report 6
Let me define deja-vu for you. In my fourth Slimbook Titan article
Thelio Astra Native ARM64 Platform with 128 Core Ampere Altra CPU 512GB ECC RAM and 40TB Storage
System76 indicates that the Thelio Astra runs Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 24.04 LTS
Upgrade to Freedom! The Switch from Windows 10
This looming transition sets the stage for Linux communities to embrace the Upgrade to Freedom
Leap Micro 6.1 Alpha is now available. Get ready for Leap Micro 5.5 End of Life
Leap Micro 6.1 Alpha images can be found at get.opensuse.org
Games: GamingOnLinux's Latest 10
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
AlmaLinux OS 9.5 Is Here as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.5 (codename Teal Serval), as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
Red Hat Helping Microsoft's Attack on Linux and Privacy
Linux Foundation Openwashing Foundations
EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases
Bringing both of these to the same version number
Announcing Incus 6.7
The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.7
Back In Time back from the dead
Back In Time is a GPL-2.0-licensed backup tool based on rsync and written in Python
