Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

The project uses an Arduino Nano ESP32 as its processor and as a way to provide Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low-Energy, and human interface features. The chipset can scan for nearby Wi-Fi networks, present fake captive portals, prevent other devices from receiving IP addresses through DHCP starvation, and even carry out ARP poisoning attacks. Andre’s inclusion of a LoRa radio module further differentiates his creation by letting it transmit information in the sub-GHz spectrum over long distances. And lastly, the PN532 RFID module can read encrypted MiFare NFC tags and crack them through brute force.