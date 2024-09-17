PFire 2.29 - Core Update 188 has been released

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 17, 2024



Quoting: www.ipfire.org - IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 188 has been released —

Today, we have a huge release fresh out of the kitchen. It comes with a large number of important changes for every user out there: a record number of package updates, a refreshed kernel, performance improvements for the Quality of Service, better handling for DHCP leases, an improved build system as well as a new version of OpenSSL and fixes for Intel's latest CPU vulnerabilities.

We would like to ask for your support by sending us a donation. It helps us to keep bringing you more updates and keeping IPFire the modern and secure distribution that it is today. This would not be possible without our amazing community funding the developers' work. Thank you for donating. It is much appreciated by all of us!