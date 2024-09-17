posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 17, 2024



Quoting: SDesk 2024.09.16 launches with new drivers while shifting from Calamares to the GNOME first-run wizard —

Released yesterday, SDesk 2024.09.16 updates multiple components, adding a comprehensive set of drivers with a focus on touch interfaces (including fingerprint readers), but the most obvious change lays in the installer. After using Calamares for the new user creation and initial setup stage until now, SDesk is now shifting to the GNOME first-run wizard, which is a natural move since this distro has always been using the GNOME desktop environment.

Although less known than many Linux distributions that simply bring together open source components and add some visual twist and some functional optimizations, SDesk has quite a few unique attributes. While based on Arch Linux, it packs a few proprietary pieces of code, including the Swirl web browser, and, for those interested, the Blue programming language is available for sale as a digital download, priced at $178.52. A physical edition of SDesk can also be acquired, and its price tag currently reads $192.25.