Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More

Lately, I’ve been enjoying watching random electronics repair channels on YouTube. There’s something oddly satisfying about watching someone take a broken device from totally nonfunctional to perfectly working, all by replacing a $0.05 capacitor that has failed shorted or maybe a blown $0.75 IC. Two of my favorite channels about this topic are Buy it Fix it and StezStix Fix?.

The videos inspired me. I thought, “I should totally try this!” So I went on eBay and looked for broken devices. I have a pretty decent understanding of how video encoders and decoders work, so I thought it would be a fun project to try to fix an HDMI capture card. I found a broken Elgato Game Capture HD60 S USB 3.0 device. The listing said that nothing happened when you plugged it in.