Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ The European Astro Pi Challenge 2024/25 launches today
Registration is now open for young people to send their code to space in the European Astro Pi Challenge 2024/25.
Raspberry Pi ☛ 10 amazing Raspberry Pi Zero projects | #MagPiMonday
We’re having a lot of fun with Raspberry Pi Pico 2 in the latest issue of The MagPi. However we didn’t want Raspberry Pi Zero to feel left out. We’ve been using one behind the scenes for extracurricular projects and remembered just how good it was, so we thought we’d highlight some of the best things ever made with it.
Doug Brown ☛ Fixing an Elgato HD60 S HDMI capture device with the help of Ghidra
Lately, I’ve been enjoying watching random electronics repair channels on YouTube. There’s something oddly satisfying about watching someone take a broken device from totally nonfunctional to perfectly working, all by replacing a $0.05 capacitor that has failed shorted or maybe a blown $0.75 IC. Two of my favorite channels about this topic are Buy it Fix it and StezStix Fix?.
The videos inspired me. I thought, “I should totally try this!” So I went on eBay and looked for broken devices. I have a pretty decent understanding of how video encoders and decoders work, so I thought it would be a fun project to try to fix an HDMI capture card. I found a broken Elgato Game Capture HD60 S USB 3.0 device. The listing said that nothing happened when you plugged it in.
Antipope ☛ Zen and the art of Writer Decks (using the Pomera DM250)
This is a brain dump about a gadget I acquired recently—a Japanese grey-market import Pomera DM250—and it's of limited interest so I wouldn't normally write about it here, except the manufacturer has pre-announced a kickstarter campaign, coming in the next couple of months, to sell a US/English version of the machine. I still have the occasional vestigial tech journalist itch, even though it's been nearly 20 years since I stopped doing that for a living, so you can take this as me scratching that itch.