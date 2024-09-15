Recent Videos About GNU/Linux

Shotcut 24.09 is here only two weeks after Shotcut 24.08 to address some major bugs reported by users, including seeking and frozen video issues with some files or scenarios, wrong frame rate for Android Camera videos, as well as the missing Reverb audio filter on the Windows version.

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue and KDE Frameworks 6.6 is here to implement a major change, namely support for de-facto standard, cross-desktop thumbnail generators. This implementation will enable support for thumbnails from third-party applications in the Dolphin file manager, such as the STL file thumbnailer for those working with 3D models or 3D printers.