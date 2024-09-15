posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 15, 2024



enhancd - next-generation cd command

enhancd is an enhanced cd command integrated with a command line fuzzy finder based on the UNIX concept.

Typing “cd” in your console, enhancd provides you a new window to visit a directory. The basic UX of enhancd is almost same as the builtin cd command but totally different in that you can choose where to go from the list of visited directories in the past. You can select the directory you want to visit using your favorite command line interactive filter (e.g. fzf). This utility simply extends the original cd command but brings you a completely new experience.

Using enhancd feature requires a command line fuzzy finder tool (as known as an interactive filter), for example, fzf.

This is free and open source