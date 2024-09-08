Steam Beta and New Steam Games

Between 2024-08-28 and 2024-09-04 there were 40 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 352 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.4 % of total released titles. This past week was a little slow, but features a charming old school 8-bit like platformer, Garbanzo Quest, which does not just look but also feels very authentic.