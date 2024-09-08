Steam Beta and New Steam Games
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta adds new shortcut key to save a clip of recent gameplay
Valve released a fresh Steam Beta client for Desktop and Steam Deck, with one change I'm sure some will love with the new Game Recording system. Since the new Steam Game Recording feature launched in Beta back in June, Valve have made some nice steady improvements to it.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Garbanzo Quest - 2024-09-04 Edition
Between 2024-08-28 and 2024-09-04 there were 40 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 352 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.4 % of total released titles. This past week was a little slow, but features a charming old school 8-bit like platformer, Garbanzo Quest, which does not just look but also feels very authentic.