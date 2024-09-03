Open Hardware/Modding: Coreboot, RemoteLab, Raspberry Pi, and More

We've compiled the best RP2040 boards to get your projects up and running. These boards can be used for everything from general learning to building Wi-Fi connected robots to implementing basic A.I using TensorFlow Lite.

The recent release of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 and its RP2350 has seen the RP2040 improved for the second generation of Pico boards, so expect to see a few of these boards making their way onto this list.