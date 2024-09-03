Open Hardware/Modding: Coreboot, RemoteLab, Raspberry Pi, and More
Coreboot (Official) ☛ coreboot 24.08 release
We are pleased to announce the release of coreboot 24.08, another significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering open-source firmware solutions. This release includes over 900 commits, contributed by more than 130 dedicated individuals from our global community. The updates in 24.08 bring various enhancements, optimizations, and new features that further improve the reliability and performance of coreboot across supported platforms.
Userlandia ☛ The Apple IIGS Megahertz Myth
There’s many legends in computer history. But a legend is nothing but a story. Someone tells it, someone else remembers it, and everybody passes it on. And the Apple IIGS has a legend all its own. Here, in Userlandia, we’re going to bust some megahertz myths.
Raspberry Pi ☛ RemoteLab robotics development for universities | #MagPiMonday
“RemoteLab is something known as Hardware-as-a-Service,” Wojciech explains. “It offers remote access to resources such as development boards via means of services. It is located at Wrocław University of Science and Technology [WRUST], where it is used for Robot Controller and Advanced Robot Control classes.”
Tom's Hardware ☛ Best RP2040 Boards 2024
We've compiled the best RP2040 boards to get your projects up and running. These boards can be used for everything from general learning to building Wi-Fi connected robots to implementing basic A.I using TensorFlow Lite.
The recent release of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 and its RP2350 has seen the RP2040 improved for the second generation of Pico boards, so expect to see a few of these boards making their way onto this list.
Dominic Szablewski ☛ A Simple Archive Format for Self-Contained Executables
tl;dr: QOP is a super simple archive format. Single header, MIT licensed, source on github: https://github.com/phoboslab/qop
QOP archives consist of three parts: