Firefox 131 Beta Improves Translations, Adds Temporary Site Permissions

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 03, 2024



Firefox 131 looks like another small update to the popular web browser that further improves the built-in translation feature by remembering languages you have previously used for translations when suggesting a default translation language.

The upcoming Firefox release will also temporarily remember when users grant permissions to websites, such as geolocation. According to Mozilla, these temporary permissions will be removed automatically when the tab is closed or after one hour if the tab remains open.

Read on