OpenBSD and NetBSD Leftovers
BSDly ☛ That grumpy BSD guy: A Few of My Favorite Things About The OpenBSD Packet Filter Tools
The OpenBSD packet filter PF was introduced a little more than 20 years ago as part of OpenBSD 3.0. We'll take a short tour of PF features and tools that I have enjoyed using.
BSDly ☛ You Have Installed OpenBSD. Now For The Daily Tasks.
Despite some persistent rumors, installing OpenBSD on most hardware is both quick and easy on most not too exotic hardware. But once the thing is installed, what is daily life with the most secure free operating system like?
Ruben Schade ☛ Picking up a Power Mac G4 QuickSilver
My plan is to use this machine as the ultimate Mac OS 9 box. It was the last computer line Apple sold that supported their original Macintosh OS, so it seems fitting. I’m also going to try booting NetBSD on it, in part because the PowerPC port was my first experience with BSD back in the day.