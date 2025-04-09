news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Events, More
-
Events
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, April 11, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, April 11 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
-
Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ PGConf.BE : Preliminary schedule and speakers online
PGConf.BE 2025 will be held in Haasrode, Leuven, about 25km from Brussels.
The conference will take place on May 6th, 2025. Registrations are open.
-
-
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Mozilla
-
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest – March 2025
Hello again Thunderbird Community! It’s been almost a year since I joined the project and I’ve recently been enjoying the most rewarding and exciting work days in recent memory. The team who works on making Thunderbird better each day is so passionate about their work and truly dedicated to solving problems for users and supporting the broader developer community. If you are reading this and wondering how you might be able to get started and help out, please get in touch and we would love to get you off the ground!
-
-
-
Education
-
Web Management Availability
Introduction Quite a lot of work has been put into making a LinuxSchools system resilient. For instance we can have multiple domain controllers, DNS failover, and if you want to you can put network home areas onto gluster volumes.
-