Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Events, More

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.5a6

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Internet Society

Article 19 of the Marco Civil – Guarantee or Threat to the Future of the Brazilian Internet?

Editor’s note: This post was originally published on 6 April 2025 in JOTA Jornalismo. It has been translated from Portuguese below.

9to5Linux

IPFire Linux Firewall Gets Post-Quantum Cryptography Support for IPsec Tunnels

Coming after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 192, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193 release introduces support for post-quantum cryptography using the Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (ML-KEM) in IPsec tunnels.

Fwupd 2.0.8 Adds New Plugins to Update the UEFI Signature Database and KEK

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.7, this release introduces two new plugins for updating the UEFI Signature Database and KEK, an updated UEFI database as a new HSI attribute, /sys/firmware/efi/efivars to ReadWritePaths, support for segment value 0 in the ccgx-dmc image parser, and detection the Firehose protocol features if they aren’t automatically sent.

Linux Mint Debian Edition Is Getting Support for OEM Installations with LMDE 7

One of the big changes that Clement Lefebvre talks about in the March newsletter is support for OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) installations for the next major version of LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition), which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.

OpenSSL 3.5 Released with Support for PQC Algorithms, Server-Side QUIC

Coming more than six months after OpenSSL 3.4, the OpenSSL 3.5 release introduces new features like support for server-side QUIC (RFC 9000), support for third-party QUIC stacks (including 0-RTT support), support for PQC algorithms (ML-KEM, ML-DSA and SLH-DSA), and support for central key generation in CMP.

DXVK 2.6.1 Improves Support for Assassin’s Creed Origins and AMD Vega GPUs

Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6, this release improves support for AMD Vega GPUs by removing the sparse buffer usage introduced in DXVK 2.6, as it caused hangs and instability. However, removing the sparse buffer usage will increase peak memory usage in some games.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 6th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

Topaz Tz170 J484 Development Kit with 256 Mbit x32 LPDDR4 at 1.6 Gbps & MIPI D-PHY

The Topaz Tz170 J484 Development Kit is a compact platform for evaluating and prototyping with the Efinix Tz170 FPGA. It integrates onboard memory, configurable I/O, and a preloaded reference design, providing a practical setup for testing and demonstration across a range of FPGA applications.

HydraNFC Shield v2 and Sniffer Decoder Expand Capabilities for NFC Development & Analysis

The HydraNFC Shield v2 is a high-performance NFC development platform built around the STMicroelectronics ST25R3916 NFC frontend. Designed for NFC research, development, debugging, and security analysis, it is intended to be used with the HydraBus v1.0, a versatile open-source baseboard that acts as the host interface for HydraNFC and other shield extensions.

DFRobot Previews RISC-V-Based FireBeetle 2 with ESP32-P4, Targeting Image and Video Applications

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4 is an upcoming compact development board designed for real-time image processing, video streaming, and wireless communication. It targets HMI applications such as digital photo frames, security systems, home control panels, and smart doorbells.

EM1103B Board Integrates 0.5 TOPS NPU and 8MP ISP with RV1103B SoC

The EM1103B is a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RV1103B SoC. Designed for vision-based AIoT tasks, it targets applications like smart cameras, doorbells, and battery-powered surveillance devices, combining processing, AI acceleration, and imaging features in a small footprint.

news

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Events, More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 09, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

OpenSSL 3.5 Released with Support for PQC Algorithms, Server-Side QUIC
OpenSSL 3.5 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform, and free software library that provides secure communications over computer networks for applications and websites.
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.15 Release Candidate
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.15 kernel series for public testing.
Benchmark Stuff: Linux Better Than Windows and Facebook is Misleading With Its Proprietary LLMs (Openwashing and Other Deceit)
testing speeds
FreeDOS 1.4 is Out
new FreeDOS release
today's howtos
many from idroot
Kernel Space: Microsoft- and Microsoft LF-Sponsored Rust-in-Linux Advocacy, Benchmarking Up To 8,192 Cores On Linux
kernel news
 
OpenSUSE and Ubuntu Leftovers
only 3 more links
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Events, More
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development of programs and games
BSD Leftovers
OpenBSD and ramble
Fedora and Red Bait (IBM) Leftovers
3 stories for now
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, MiSTer FPGA, "Non-Woke Software List", Microsoft Moles
new videos or episodes
IPFire Linux Firewall Gets Post-Quantum Cryptography Support for IPsec Tunnels
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, and secure Linux-based firewall distribution designed to protect networks against evolving cyber threats introducing post-quantum cryptography.
Linux Mint Debian Edition Is Getting Support for OEM Installations with LMDE 7
Linux Mint Debian Edition is getting OEM support with the LMDE 7 release based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system.
Fwupd 2.0.8 Adds New Plugins to Update the UEFI Signature Database and KEK
Fwupd 2.0.8 is out today as the eighth maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility with support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193 released
We are happy to announce the release of IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193
FOSS, Education, Sharing, and Standards
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Git, Prolog, and more
Windows TCO Leftovers
Microsoft's cost
IBM and Latest in redhat.com
Mostly redhat.com articles/fluff
Open Hardware: SBCs, Arduino, OrangePi, and More
Hardware picks
Android Leftovers
Google fixes two Android zero-day bugs actively exploited by hackers
Git Distributed Version Control System Turned 20
Git, Linus Torvalds's brainchild that revolutionized software development, just turned 20
Microchip SAMA7D65 Cortex-A7 MPU comes in SoC and SiP packages with up to 2Gbit integrated DDR3L memory
The company mentions that the device supports various tools and software, including the Linux4SAM platform for embedded Linux development
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
PBXware is a Linux telephony platform distribution
PBXware is a Gentoo-based single-purpose distribution that serves as a telephony platform
Plasma 6.3.4 Now Available
Although not a major release, Plasma 6.3.4 does fix some bugs and offer a subtle change for the Plasma sidebar
Games: Croc Legend of the Gobbos, The Fortress of Dr. Radiaki, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Asahi Linux hits an M4 support roadblock
The Asahi Linux project is having trouble bringing the operating system to M4 Macs
Operating Systems and Standards
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
Native NPU support for openSUSE Linux and Logo Call openSUSE.Asia Summit
Some opensuse news
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
4 more stories
Open Hardware/Modding: Retro, ESP32, and More
hardware leftovers
Mozilla: Shafting Developers, Pushing LLM Slop, Firefox Nightly
Mozilla news
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
KDE and Qt Leftovers
mostly the latter
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
FreeBSD: On FreeBSD Jails and a Journey to FreeBSD
Some BSD picks
GNOME Desktop/GTK: Foundry.DocumentationManager and Keypunch 6.0
Some GNOME news
Security Leftovers
Security-related leftovers
Applications: Istio 1.23.6, GNU gperf 3.2, SageMath, Resources 1.8, and More
Software news
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
today's howtos
only a handful for now
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO examples
Open Hardware: Arduino abd Raspberry Pi Projects
Raspberry Pi and more
Games: Truckful, Fogpiercer, and Linux GPU Control Application (LACT)
9 new articles from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
This Samsung Galaxy S25 variant will get eight years of Android updates
Wine 10.5 Released with Vulkan H.264 Decoding
Wine 10.5 is out with ARM64 large page support, updated Mono 10.0
DXVK 2.6.1 Improves Support for Assassin’s Creed Origins and AMD Vega GPUs
DXVK 2.6.1 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download with improvements for several games and various bug fixes.
I tried gaming on Linux — and it's better (and worse) than you think
Gaming on Linux has come a long way, but is it ready to replace Windows yet
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
BlueOnyx is a fully-integrated Internet hosting platform
BlueOnyx is open source software, released under a Sun modified BSD license
I'm a Linux power user, and the latest Ubuntu update put a smile on my face | ZDNET
Canonical is preparing the release of Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) with a new kernel, the latest desktop environment, and an improved installer.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
STMicro STM32MP23 Cortex-A35/M33 MPU features a 600 GOPS NPU for industrial IoT and ML applications
Phosh 0.46.0 brings customization, UI improvements to the mobile Linux user interface
Phosh is a user interface designed for smartphones running Linux-based operating systems
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Windows Leftovers
inc. TCO
Free Software, Education, and Programming
today's leftovers
Nvidia Breaking and Openwashing Things
some Nvidia picks
Games: KiCad, Command And Conquer, and More
gaming-related picks
IBM's Buzzwords Spree Continues
IBM Acquires Hakkoda Inc.
Open Hardware/Modding: Pi, Linux, and More
Some hardware leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, and More
New shows/broadcasts
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.1, Linux 6.13.10, Linux 6.12.22, Linux 6.6.86, and Linux 6.1.133
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.1 kernel
Tariffs Spark Shift to Open Source
This new era of tariffs and retaliatory measures may ripple through the tech sector and accelerate interest in open-source alternatives like openSUSE
Celluloid 0.28 Adds Lua Module Support, Refreshes UI
Open-source video player Celluloid premiered a new release this weekend with user-interface improvements
LibreOffice 25.2.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 83 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with various bug fixes.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
Android Leftovers
The best ways to give your old Android a second life
AlphaPlot generates 2D and 3D plots
This is free and open source software
A New Uptime Record [original]
nowadays memory leaks aren't bad enough to necessitate shutdowns
My Linux Install Took 8 Hours Because I Missed This Simple Fix
Installing Linux is a fairly straightforward process, but my recent experience with a new Linux distro threw me completely off track
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
DAT Linux is a distribution targeted at data science
DAT Linux is a Linux distribution for data science
Review: Trying on a Sense HAT
These days I often feel as though the technology industry has moved farther along the spectrum from what is fun and interesting toward what is flashy and will sell
Tools that Just Work™ …until they don’t
As a former Apple guy, it pains me a bit to say this, but I’m coming to believe that the whole “It Just Works” thing is a temporary illusion
EM1103B Board Integrates 0.5 TOPS NPU and 8MP ISP with RV1103B SoC
According to Boardcon’s software section, the EM1103B runs Linux 5.10.209 with U-Boot 2017.09
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 6th, 2025
The 234th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 6th, 2025.
Distro Watch on Wifislax 4.0 and Recent HowTo Geek Stories
today's leftovers/catchup
today's howtos
recent picks that we missed
Rossfest
Anderson co-developed the Serpent encryption algorithm, which was a finalist in the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) competition
Calibre 8.0 Ebook Manager Released with Much Improved Kobo Support
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 8.0 today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform ebook manager, viewer, reader, and organizer.
Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories
The target of the Linux creator and lead developer’s ire was “the disgusting ‘hdrtest’ crap,”
Security Leftovers
and some leaks or breaches
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux Foundation Outsourcing Linux to Akamai (Privacy Issue)
as usual
NethServer project milestone 8.4
We are excited to announce the latest updates and improvements to NethServer 8 over the last three months, bringing new features, enhanced security, and better usability.
Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration
Tails 6.14.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, brings better Tor Browser usability, security fixes, and updated components