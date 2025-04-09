This is a bit as my American friends would say Inside Baseball, which we’d be able to watch here because we haven’t implemented tariffs. That was wittier in my head.

I have a few repos for various parts of this site that should probably be in git submodules or something. I also never got around to importing all my svn history into this repo either. It’s all a bit of a mess. Point is, I was trying to be clever today, which you should never do. In the process, I managed to bork my local checkout spectacularly, and in ways that utterly confound me.