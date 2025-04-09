news
Programming Leftovers
Qt ☛ Qt Gradle Plugin 1.2 Released!
Qt Gradle Plugin 1.2 (QtGP) is here! If you missed the 1.1 release, I recommend reading the QtGP 1.1 blog post to catch up. Version 1.2 was mostly for our internal needs, but perhaps some of you find it useful as well?
Ruben Schade ☛ A (potential) git whoopsie
This is a bit as my American friends would say Inside Baseball, which we’d be able to watch here because we haven’t implemented tariffs. That was wittier in my head.
I have a few repos for various parts of this site that should probably be in git submodules or something. I also never got around to importing all my svn history into this repo either. It’s all a bit of a mess. Point is, I was trying to be clever today, which you should never do. In the process, I managed to bork my local checkout spectacularly, and in ways that utterly confound me.
Games
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.5 dev 2
This is where the fun begins
Content Management Systems (CMS)
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.8 Release Candidate 3
WordPress 6.8 RC 3 is ready for download and testing! The scheduled final release date for WordPress 6.8 is April 15, 2025. Your help testing over the next week is vital to ensuring the final release is everything it should be: stable, powerful, and intuitive.
