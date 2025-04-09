When developing the operator terminals for their machines, OEMs must reinvent the wheel over and again. Each OEM implements home-grown solutions for standard features like OTA updates, user authentication, factory installation, machine gateways and IoT gateways. None of these features belong to the OEM’s core business. OEMs could save a lot of time and money, if they could buy these features as ready-made solutions from third-party vendors.

Microservices could be these ready-made solutions. They have technology-agnostic interfaces, which the terminal application would call to perform standard jobs like OTA updates and user authentication. Microservices are independently deployable and run in their own process (see the Definition of Microservices for more details). Third-party vendors can build the microservices once for many OEMs to use on their devices.