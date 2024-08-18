Open Hardware/Modding: Gamepads for Linux, RISC-V, and More

Crowd Supply recently featured the WiCAN Pro, a diagnostic OBD scanner designed to support advanced automotive diagnostics. Built on the ESP32-S3 platform, it offers compatibility with all legislated OBD-II protocols, allowing it to interface with multiple CAN BUS protocols, including three standard CAN protocols and one Single Wire CAN.

DongshanPI recently featured the R128-DevKit, a compact development platform equipped with the XuanTie C906 RISC-V processor. This kit is designed for AI-based speech recognition and multimedia applications, featuring a suite of high-performance components.

The JNUC-ADN1 is an embedded board with a NUC form-factor, powered by the Intel N97 low-power processor. This board is tailored for applications requiring efficient performance and compact size, such as digital signage and other commercial or industrial uses.

Earlier this month, M5Stack introduced the M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick, both powered by the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip. These open-source devices, comprising a quadcopter kit and a dual-joystick remote controller, are engineered to offer a comprehensive and programmable solution for a variety of applications, including drone control and educational projects.

With this new ISO release, CachyOS now supports System76’s COSMIC Alpha desktop environment written in Rust. This can be installed on the distribution using the sudo pacman -S cosmic-session command in a Terminal app after installing CachyOS.

Archinstall 2.8.2 is the second maintenance update in the Archinstall 2.8 series and it’s here to optimize the mirror listing by using /mirrors/status/json/ instead of /mirrorlist/, which speeds up the loading of mirrors and downloading during installation.

Mesa 24.2 brings support for new Vulkan extensions for the RADV (Radeon Vulkan) graphics driver, including VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read, VK_EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes, VK_MESA_image_alignment_control, VK_KHR_maintenance7, and VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites. RADV also received 10-bit support.