Open Hardware/Modding: Gamepads for Linux, RISC-V, and More
LinuxStans ☛ Best Gamepads for Linux
Since gaming on GNU/Linux is a thing now, and has been for quite a while, people are starting to look for good gamepads (controllers) that work on Linux. In this article, we’ll guide you through the best gamepads for GNU/Linux that work out of the box or without any issues [...]
Chris Aldrich ☛ Acquisition: 1928-1933 New Orga Typewriter (Orga Privat 5)
My New Orga (S/N: 149251) typewriter manufactured by Bing Werke A.G. in Nuremberg, Germany (Bavaria) sometime between 1928 and 1933 arrived today.
Chris Aldrich ☛ Repairing the Drawband on an Orga Privat 5 Typewriter
The Orga Privat 5‘s mainspring and drawband assembly is very similar to that of the Smith-Corona 5 series, but is imminently more accessible and easier to attach. You can see and access all the major parts for basic repair without removing anything.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Jetway JNUC-ADN1: NUC Board Featuring Intel N97 Processor and Dual 2.5GbE Ports
The JNUC-ADN1 is an embedded board with a NUC form-factor, powered by the Intel N97 low-power processor. This board is tailored for applications requiring efficient performance and compact size, such as digital signage and other commercial or industrial uses.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Low-Cost R128-DevKit Features XuanTie RISC-V CPU, HiFi5 DSP, and Advanced Wireless Connectivity
DongshanPI recently featured the R128-DevKit, a compact development platform equipped with the XuanTie C906 RISC-V processor. This kit is designed for AI-based speech recognition and multimedia applications, featuring a suite of high-performance components.
Hackaday ☛ 2024 Tiny Games Challenge: It’s 2048, But With LEDs
Remember the game 2048? You slide numbered tiles around on a grid, combining them until you have one tile with a value of 2048 (although it’s possible to go higher). Legend has it that 2048 was created by a bored teenager in the space of a weekend to see if he could program a game from scratch.
Hackaday ☛ Spy Tech: Making Microdots
It isn’t just a spy movie trope: secret messages often show up as microdots. [The Thought Emporium] explores the history of microdots and even made a few, which turned out to be — to quote the video you can see below — “both easier than you might think, and yet also harder in other ways.”
CNX Software ☛ CrowView Note Review – A 14-inch laptop shell designed for Raspberry Pi 5 and Jetson Nano Developer kit
Elecrow CrowView Note is a laptop shell with a 14-inch Full HD display, an 84-key QWERTY keyboard with a touchpad, built-in speakers and microphone, and a 5,000 mAh battery that’s specially designed for the Raspberry Pi 5 and the Jetson Nano Developer Kit thanks to adapters. However, it can be used with any machine with either a full-featured USB-C port or spare USB and HDMI ports.