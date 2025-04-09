news
IPFire Linux Firewall Gets Post-Quantum Cryptography Support for IPsec Tunnels
Coming after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 192, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193 release introduces support for post-quantum cryptography using the Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (ML-KEM) in IPsec tunnels.
This feature is enabled by default for new tunnels using Curve448, Curve25519, various other NIST-certified elliptic curve algorithms, and RSA-4096 and RSA-3072. In addition, the new IPFire release updates the default list of ciphers for new tunnels, defaulting to using AES-256 in either GCM or CBC mode, or ChaCha20-Poly1305 by default.