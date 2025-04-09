news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Walmart Vizio TVs Scream At Immigrants to Leave America
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
-
How Corporations Such as Microsoft Try to Crush Critics and Dissolve Activism
Stay focused
-
Wikipedia Can Lower Its Hosting Bill by Going More Static, Not Just by Caching, But It Would Not Solve Its Biggest Problems (Bribes and AstroTurfing)
For about 15 years we had a Wiki in this site
-
Urgent Need for SLAPP Litigation Transparency
Microsofters really want to shut us up
-
On Shutdowns and 2,000 More Layoffs at Microsoft (10,000 Microsoft Staff May Have Already Been Laid Off in 2025)
Microsoft tries to hide and belittle mass layoffs; its data centre business also flounders, so it issues puff pieces about some anniversary over and over again
New
-
statCounter Sees Microsoft Bing at Lowest Level Since Last Summer
Since 2023 Bing has repeatedly had layoffs
-
Nearly 5,000 Microsoft Layoffs Disclosed on Week of Microsoft 'Anniversary' (Media Noise), The HR Digest Says More Layoffs Coming
more "Microsoft layoffs on the horizon"
-
Windows "Market Share" Down to 1% in Sudan, Based on statCounter
Among those 1% who use Windows to access the Web fewer than 30% are on Vista 11
-
People Who Facilitate Truth Will Always Win at the End
"Just always stick to the truth"
-
Slopwatch: LinuxTechLab, linuxsecurity.com, "Cyber Security News" and More LLM Slopfarms
So the Web has this bunch of slopfarms pretending to "cover" GNU/Linux
-
Links 08/04/2025: More Mass Layoffs Expected at Microsoft (Gaming), Fentanylware (TikTok) Unsold
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 08/04/2025: "Shared Ownership" and Rant About Scrapers
Links for the day
-
Links 08/04/2025: Microsoft Shrinking, Oracle's Clown Computing Cracked
Links for the day
-
Stolen Credit Card and LinkedIn. DHS Spies on Immigrant Social Media.
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
-
At 50, Microsoft Has Over 100 Billion Dollars in Debt and Less Than 25% "Market Share" (Windows)
statCounter basically sees less than a quarter of Web requests coming from Windows
-
linuxhint.com Died 12 Months Ago (After Adopting Image Slop)
Zombie sites
-
LLM Slop Will Eventually Stop Due to High Costs, Worse Training Sets (Polluted Models Ingesting Their Own Junk), and No Real Returns
This too shall pass
-
Courage is Contagious
I became a witness to acts of great courage from EPO examiners
-
Gemini Links 08/04/2025: Gabbro 0.1.4 and Disillusioned With Social Control Media
Links for the day
-
Microsoft Windows in Jordan: From 99% Down to 10%
This is becoming more "normal"
-
Open Source Initiative (OSI) Privacy Fiasco in Detail: A "Deep Dive" Into the Complaint at the California Privacy Protection Agency
There are many facets to it and it may be the first complaint of several
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Monday, April 07, 2025
IRC logs for Monday, April 07, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):