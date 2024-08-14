Linux At All-Time High, But Still Tiny On Desktop

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 14, 2024



Linux has seen an increase of almost a half in the same time period and it too experienced the November-December effect when its share went from 3.22% to 3.82%, an even bigger rise than the most recent one. At the same two times that Linux's share increases, Chrome OS sees a marked decrease

I've long been surprised that Linux, an open source operating system, continues to have such a small market share. But this is just on the desktop. On mobile Linux in the shape of Android dominates and then for microcontrollers there's Pi OS, again Linux.

Read on