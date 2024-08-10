CSS's position: sticky is a dream come true for web developers. It allows elements to switch between relative and fixed positioning based on the scroll position, without needing any JavaScript. It's great for persistent headers, sidebars or any element you want to keep in view while scrolling.

However, it can be surprisingly tricky to work with because it comes with a number of constraints, and you can end up in a situation where you think an element should be stuck, but it's just not working. In this post, we'll go over how position: sticky can fail and how to fix these issues.