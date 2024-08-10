today's howtos
The Cascade ☛ How to animate around a circle
After fiddling with things and playing around, and I cannot tell you how I managed to get here dear reader, but this CSS eventually worked for me: [...]
[Old] Kirupa ☛ Animating Items Around a Point
Learn how to use a handful of CSS transform and offset tricks to animate items around a point.
Jeff Huang ☛ This Page is Designed to Last: A Manifesto for Preserving Content on the Web
So my proposal is seven unconventional guidelines in how we handle websites designed to be informative, to make them easy to maintain and preserve. The guiding intention is that the maintainer will try to keep the website up for at least 10 years, maybe even 20 or 30 years. These are not controversial views necessarily, but are aspirations that are not mainstream—a manifesto for a long-lasting website.
Polypane B V ☛ Getting stuck: all the ways position:sticky can fail
CSS's position: sticky is a dream come true for web developers. It allows elements to switch between relative and fixed positioning based on the scroll position, without needing any JavaScript. It's great for persistent headers, sidebars or any element you want to keep in view while scrolling.
However, it can be surprisingly tricky to work with because it comes with a number of constraints, and you can end up in a situation where you think an element should be stuck, but it's just not working. In this post, we'll go over how position: sticky can fail and how to fix these issues.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zed Code Editor on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zed Code Editor on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Zed is a powerful, modern code editor designed for speed, simplicity, and extensibility. Its intuitive interface and advanced features make it an excellent choice for developers looking to streamline their workflow.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Git on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Git on Linux Mint 22. Linux Mint 22, the latest release of this popular Ubuntu-based distribution, continues to win hearts with its user-friendly interface and robust performance. For developers and system administrators, one essential tool in their arsenal is Git, the distributed version control system …
ID Root ☛ How To Install GoAccess on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In the ever-evolving landscape of web server management, having access to real-time log analysis is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and security. GoAccess, a powerful and versatile web log analyzer, offers system administrators and website owners an invaluable tool for monitoring and understanding their web traffic. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the process …
ID Root ☛ How To Install MediaWiki on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
MediaWiki provides a robust framework for creating and managing wiki-based websites. Its flexibility, extensibility, and active community support make it an excellent choice for organizations, educational institutions, and individuals looking to establish a centralized knowledge base or collaborative platform.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Odoo on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Odoo on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Odoo is a powerful open-source ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software that offers a wide range of business management features, including CRM, accounting, inventory management, and more.
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Check SSD/HDD Health on Linux
S.M.A.R.T is a tool used to monitor the health status of SSD and HDD. It also allows you to perform on-demand tests on the drive. In this post, we will show you how to check SSD and HDD health on Linux.
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux dd Command Explained for Beginners (8 Examples)
The dd command is a powerful utility used for low-level data copying and conversion on GNU/Linux systems. It stands for "data duplicator" and is often employed to create exact copies of files, partitions, or entire disks, making it useful for tasks like creating backups, cloning drives, or writing disk images to physical media.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install MongoDB on Debian 12
MongoDB is an open-source, cross-platform, and distributed NoSQL (Non-SQL or Non-Relational) database system. In this tutorial, you'll learn how to install MongoDB on a Debian 12 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install PyroCMS on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
PyroCMS is an open-source CMS based on PHP and Laravel web frameworks. It is a powerful content management system with MySQL/MariaDB as the database and also provides intuitive and simple web administration for easier management.
HowTo Forge ☛ How To Add Bash Completion In Debian
Bash completion is a useful tool for completing file paths, commands, etc. It is enabled by default on Ubuntu but not on Debian. With two simple steps, it can also be enabled on Debian.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Properly Execute Shell Scripts in Linux
Executing shell scripts is a common task in GNU/Linux for automating processes. This guide provides detailed instructions on how to run shell scripts, including setting permissions and using the correct commands to ensure smooth execution.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Siege on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP on CentOS Stream 9