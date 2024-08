1 in 10 Desktop/Laptop Users in Sweden Uses a Chromebook, Says statCounter

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 10, 2024,

updated Aug 10, 2024



THE latest numbers from statCounter, which are consistent with the annual wave (maybe school season) of the past half a decade, show that ChromeOS is quite abundantly used in Sweden.

This is not about freedom, but at least it's not Microsoft or Windows. Here is Ryan's GNU/Linux container under ChromeOS:

There's also IRC in there. █