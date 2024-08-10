This Week in GNOME: #160 Web Happening
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 02 to August 09.
Do you waddle the waddle?
Pimoroni has introduced a range of new products centered around the Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller. These offerings are designed for hobbyists, educators, and developers, providing various features for different project requirements.
Raspberry Pi announced the release of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, priced at $5. This new microcontroller uses the RP2350 MCU, enhancing its lineup with advanced features and improved security measures.
In a small Paraguayan village, women from the Nivaclé Indigenous people are using the Internet to sell carob flour directly to consumers in the capital city of Asunción, bringing larger profits for their hard work back to their communities.
HandBrake 1.8.2 is the second maintenance update to the latest HandBrake 1.8 stable series fixing various bugs like an issue where an encoded file could be outputted with the wrong filename when using the queue on Linux systems.
While Pop!_OS Linux remains based on Ubuntu, the biggest new feature of the Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS release, besides being derived from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and inheriting its LTS (Long-Term Support) capabilities, is the brand-new COSMIC desktop environment written in the Rust programming language.
