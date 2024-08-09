posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 09, 2024



Quoting: Xubuntu Development Update August 2024 - Sean Davis —

August marks the fourth month of development for Xubuntu 24.10, “Oracular Oriole.” With the arrival of many Xfce 4.19 components, our next release is beginning to take shape. Let’s look at how things are progressing in this month’s Xubuntu development update.

The Oracular Oriole Release Schedule for August includes two critical milestones. Feature Freeze locks in APIs and new packages so features can start to be tested and refined. Debian Import Freeze stops the automatic propagation of updated packages from Debian to Ubuntu. This means more work for the Xubuntu and other flavor teams to keep the two archives in sync.