Top 7 Open Source CCTV/IP/Camera Monitoring Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 09, 2024



These were the top open source IP/CCTV/security camera monitoring software in the market. Of course, you may find a lot of other tools and monitoring scripts out there, but they may not be fully-fledged with features like the ones we already described.

As we said earlier in the post, keep in mind that you need to take extra measures to secure your IP cameras and prevent malicious actors from accessing them. Otherwise, they could spy on you without you knowing about it.

In terms of support, almost all standardized modern cameras are supported by all of these software, and you can just select the best solution that has enough features for your own needs.