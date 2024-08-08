ADLINK Technology Inc has announced the launch of its new SBC35 Series of 3.5” Single Board Computers. These boards are engineered to maximize efficiency in compact spaces, making them ideal for space-constrained applications in automation, transportation, medical fields, and smart city projects.
TinyWATCH S3 P7 is an innovative, open-source smartwatch designed specifically for tech enthusiasts and embedded developers. Created by Unexpected Maker, this device arrives pre-assembled but is designed for easy disassembly, catering to those who wish to hack or modify its hardware.
Asus recently featured the N97T-IM-A, a high-performance motherboard with a Thin Mini-ITX form factor designed for a wide range of embedded and industrial applications. This motherboard integrates the Intel N97 Processor and offers extensive expansion and serial ports, providing versatility and robust performance.