Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.5.2

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Internet Society

Connectivity is a Team Sport: Bridging the Digital Divide

It has been exactly 20 years since the Olympic Games were first broadcast online. In 2004, the BBC and other European networks revolutionized sports broadcasting by offering live, on-demand Internet video streaming of the Athens Olympic events to broadband viewers. 

LinuxGizmos.com

ADLINK Unveils New SBC35 Series: 3.5” Single Board Computers Featuring Intel i3/i5/i7 & N97 Processors

ADLINK Technology Inc has announced the launch of its new SBC35 Series of 3.5” Single Board Computers. These boards are engineered to maximize efficiency in compact spaces, making them ideal for space-constrained applications in automation, transportation, medical fields, and smart city projects.

TinyWATCH S3 P7: A Hackable and Open-Source Smartwatch Based on the ESP32-S3 SoC

TinyWATCH S3 P7 is an innovative, open-source smartwatch designed specifically for tech enthusiasts and embedded developers. Created by Unexpected Maker, this device arrives pre-assembled but is designed for easy disassembly, catering to those who wish to hack or modify its hardware.

Asus N97T-IM-A Fanless Thin Mini-ITX with Intel N97 Processor and Dual GbE Ports

Asus recently featured the N97T-IM-A, a high-performance motherboard with a Thin Mini-ITX form factor designed for a wide range of embedded and industrial applications. This motherboard integrates the Intel N97 Processor and offers extensive expansion and serial ports, providing versatility and robust performance.

9to5Linux

Firefox 130 Promises to Enable Overscroll Animations on Linux, Firefox Labs

Firefox 130 looks to be another small summer update that promises to enable overscroll animations on Linux as the default behavior for scrollable areas and to improve the built-in translation feature by translating selected text portions to different languages after a full-page translation.

KDE Plasma 6.1.4 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

KDE Plasma 6.1.4 is here three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.3 and improves the smoothness of resizing Plasma widgets, updates textual-list-style group pop-up of Plasma’s Task Manager to scale properly, and refines how KRunner matches text to System Settings pages to be less aggressive about showing them to users for searches with a very weak match.

news

Android Leftovers

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 08, 2024,
updated Aug 08, 2024

Geniatech XPI-7110 SBC

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Android Leftovers
Geniatech XPI-7110 - A Raspberry Pi-sized RISC-V SBC based on StarFive JH7110 processor
Programming Leftovers
Programming related stories
Mozilla Firefox 129 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 129 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official release on August 6th, 2024.
 
Surprise! Big Updates for OS 7 Are Here!
This month we have a bunch of surprise updates for OS 7 and as always a progress update on OS 8
Hyprland 0.42 Is a Milestone Release, Here’s Why
Hyprland 0.42 rolls out packed with features, fixes, and significant changes, such as dropping wlroots and introducing explicit sync
How to Install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22
Ready to revamp your Mint experience? Learn how to install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22 and embrace a whole new level of functionalities
Switch from Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux, Linux Mint, and Linux Lite are your new best friends
As Windows 11 continues to face criticism over its system demands and privacy concerns, many users are exploring alternatives
Join us in saying goodbye to our beloved office on August 16!
The FSF is officially going remote, so come visit the FSF office one last time
Best Free and Open Source Software
We only feature free and open source software
Windows TCO: Ransomware That Kills People and 'Security' Software for Windows That Causes Downtimes in Hospitals
4 TCO stories
Two tricks that make using the Linux command line a lot easier
Using the Linux command line doesn't have to be the chore you think it is
20 GNOME Extensions To Perfectly Balance GNOME
GNOME is one of the most controversial Linux desktops out there, but luckily, you can remove a bit of that controversy by adding GNOME extensions to your desktop for extra functionalities
5 Linux distros that offer something for everyone - from beginners to pros
Whether you're new to Linux or an advanced user, here are five distributions that will up your game
5 reasons why Pop!_OS is this Linux pro's favorite distro
Selecting a Linux distribution can be daunting but when you finally find the one, you stick with it
Games: Humble Bundle, Godot Engine, DRL (Doom, the Roguelike), and More
Latest 8 from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
5 assorted links
today's howtos
only 4 more for now
Security Leftovers
Security related news
Emerald Rapids: up to 38% more performance under Linux!
it would be possible to gain up to 38% in performance while consuming 18% less power
Free Software, Events, and Shows
Some more stories on several topics
Godot in Gamescom and Top 1000 Games on Steam: 71% Working on the Steam Deck (GNU/Linux)
Gaming news
Red Hat Leftovers
stories from the official site mostly
Kernel: SLUBStick Realities (Not Quite as Bad as Media Put It)
some corrective or objective links
HTTP, Mozilla, and Tor Browser 13.5.2
Web-centric news
Hardware: Linux Devices, SparkFun, and Open Hardware
Some gadgets and new boards
today's howtos
second big batch of the day
Security Leftovers
Security patches and issues
Android Leftovers
Geniatech SOM-3576 - A Rockchip RK3576 system-on-module with a 314-pin MXM 3.0 edge connector
Windows TCO: 10 Cautionary New Tales About Using Microsoft
Ransom and worse
Openwashing: Why Meta should be lauded for choosing 'open-source' [sic] AI [sic]
Openwashing scam
Perl Steering Council on Perl Work, Perl Weekly Challenge
Some Perl updates from perl.org
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Milk-V, and More
Some hackable stuff like devices
today's howtos
clusters of howtos
Games: Descenders Next, Humble Bundle, Jackbox Megapicker, and More
9 new articles from GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA 560 Beta Linux Driver Released with Open GPU Kernel Modules by Default
NVIDIA released today the beta version of the upcoming NVIDIA 560 graphics driver series for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, the first release to default to the open-source GPU kernel modules.
Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 9, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, August 9 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory
Wlroots Finally Gets Explicit Sync Integration
The open-source project wlroots, a foundational library for building Wayland compositors
KDE Plasma 6.1.4 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.1.4 as the fourth stable update in the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 series of this modern and beloved desktop environment for GNU/Linux systems.
Manjaro Linux Unveils Immutable Variant
Manjaro Linux expands its offerings with a new immutable edition that is now open for community feedback and testing
Call for volunteers: Help us with the GNU Press shop and new member mailings
We had a successful fundraiser and are so grateful for all the new members who signed up and for the support from our donors
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary chart
PureOS Crimson Development Report: July 2024
A month ago, we announced PureOS Subscriptions to advance development of PureOS as Free/Libre and Open Source software
Jack Wallen's Best of Linux
Linux never suffers from having too little information
Germany to Fund Open Source Software Maintainers Through New Fellowship Program
Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund unveils a new program to fund maintainers of open source projects that’s expected to be up and running by year’s end
5 first-rate Linux distros for power users (or anyone seeking challenge)
There's a perfect Linux out there for everyone
5 best open-source email clients for Linux (and why Geary is my go-to)
I've used every open-source email client available. These are the best of the best
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Firefox 130 Promises to Enable Overscroll Animations on Linux, Firefox Labs
With Firefox 129 rolling out today to users worldwide on all supported platforms, Mozilla has promoted the upcoming release, Firefox 130, to the beta channel for public testing, so it’s time to look at the new features and improvements.\
today's leftovers
3 misc. links
Open Data, Web, and Standards
some leftovers of relevance
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Inc. GNOME work
SLUBStick in Linux
new hole, can elevate privileges
Security Leftovers
Security picks, mostly patches and breaches
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugge, and Linux Out Loud
4 new episodes
PostgreSQL News Including pgspot 0.8.0 Release
Some psql picks
Software: crcpy 2.6, pbcopy, and More
Some Free software news
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Open Hardware/Modding: Chumby, Jailbreaking, Arduino, RISC-V, and More
Hardware projects and news
How to build a $240 gaming PC
The distro was Bazzite OS, which comes ready-to-play.
GNU Binutils 2.43 Released
We are pleased to announce that version 2.43 of the GNU Binutils project
Android Leftovers
Google Patches New Android Kernel Vulnerability Exploited in the Wild
Aura 4.0 Arch’s Package Manager Released, Transitions from Haskell to Rust
Aura 4.0 is here! Now Rust-based, the Arch Linux package manager offers a 4x smaller binary and doesn't require sudo
Open Hardware Misc.
Linux and more
Open Source is Not Inclusive
The Open Source world is bigoted & exclusionary. And they don't want you talking about it
Windows TCO: Ransomware, CrowdStrike, Cyberattacks
Microsoft TCO stories
Keep Track on Your Internet Speed with MySpeed, Here’s How
Enter MySpeed, versatile, free & open-source speed test analysis software with features for effectively monitoring and analyzing your internet speed
GNOME Now Has an Official Extension for Legacy Tray Icons
As part of every GNOME release (spanning GNOME Shell, Mutter, core apps, etc) is an official set of GNOME Shell extensions
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Microsoft Azure outage takes down services across North America
Microsoft has mitigated an Azure outage that lasted more than two hours and took down multiple services for customers across North and Latin America
Vanilla OS 2 Orchid is a Smashing Linux Distro Release
Are you ready to try something different? Vanilla OS 2 offers exactly that
Linux 6.11-rc2
rc1 had a fair number of annoying small build or test failures
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles