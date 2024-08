Surprise! Big Updates for OS 7 Are Here!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 08, 2024



This month we have a bunch of surprise updates for OS 7 and as always a progress update on OS 8. We’re getting very close to releasing the latest version of our operating system and that means releasing new versions of all of the projects we maintain! That means big new versions of apps and new platform features, some of which we’re also able to release as an update for OS 7.

Read on