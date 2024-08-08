TUXEDO Computers Unveils Their First 3-in-1 Convertible Linux Laptop

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 08, 2024



TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14 is a 3-in-1 Linux convertible PC designed to allow flexible operation modes while on the go or in the office. It features a partial aluminum chassis and weights 1.5 kg, and a 14-inch bright, matte coated, 360-degree, Full HD (1920×1200 pixels) touchscreen with pressure-sensitive pen support, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 400 nits brightness.

Under the hood, the TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14 is powered by an Intel Core i5-1335U processor with 10 cores and a TDP of 15 watts, a 55 Wh battery promising up to 6 hours of local video playback, upgradable RAM up to 64 GB DDR4-3200, and

