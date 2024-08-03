PeaZip 9.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Adds Internal Drag and Drop Features

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 03, 2024



Highlights of PeaZip 9.9 include support for performing internal drag-and-drop extraction from the file browser/archive browser to the sidebar that shows the Bookmarks, History, and filesystem tree views. Users will be able to extract one or more entire archives or selected archive content while browsing archives.

The new PeaZip release also adds a new “Extract here” quick link on the right of the toolbar, which is displayed when browsing an archive, improves the System tools menu for Linux users, adds the ability to show when the app is running as root, and revamps the task launcher GUI.

