Ubuntu, Debian, SUSE, and LibreOffice

Anyone who deals with online payments will have heard of PCI-DSS. The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard is a comprehensive security control framework that is designed to keep payment card data safe from hackers and misuse. Merchants who accept debit or credit card payments (and service providers who process this information) will know this standard particularly well, as it’s a mandatory requirement for them to ply their trades. The latest iteration of the standard – v4.0.1 – came out in June 2024, and is free to download from the PCI Security Standards Council site.

In this blog we’ll look more closely at the greatest challenges in deploying and operating within PCI-DSS environments, examine some of the open source technology options you could use to resolve these issues, and how Canonical delivers ideal implementations of these software components.