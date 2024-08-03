Ubuntu, Debian, SUSE, and LibreOffice
Ubuntu ☛ How Canonical enables PCI-DSS compliance
Anyone who deals with online payments will have heard of PCI-DSS. The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard is a comprehensive security control framework that is designed to keep payment card data safe from hackers and misuse. Merchants who accept debit or credit card payments (and service providers who process this information) will know this standard particularly well, as it’s a mandatory requirement for them to ply their trades. The latest iteration of the standard – v4.0.1 – came out in June 2024, and is free to download from the PCI Security Standards Council site.
In this blog we’ll look more closely at the greatest challenges in deploying and operating within PCI-DSS environments, examine some of the open source technology options you could use to resolve these issues, and how Canonical delivers ideal implementations of these software components.
Debian Family
Guido Günther: Free Software Activities July 2024
A short status update on what happened on my side last month. Looking at unified push support for Chatty prompted some libcmatrix fixes and Chatty improvements (benefiting other protocols like SMS/MMS as well).
The Bluetooth status page in Phosh was a slightly larger change code wise as we also enhanced our common widgets for building status pages, simplifying the Wi-Fi status page and making future status pages simpler. But as usual investigating bugs, reviewing patches (thanks!) and keeping up with the changing world around us is what ate most of the time.
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2024/07
The 7th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2024: – Linux kernel updated up to 6.10.2, 6.6.43-LTS, 6.1.102-LTS & 5.15.164-LTS
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE Asia Summit Logo Competition Announcement
The openSUSE Asia Summit Organization Committee would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for invaluable contribution to the openSUSE.Asia Summit 2024 Logo Competition.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Asia Conference 2024 pre-party!
The LibreOffice Asia Conference 2024 starts tomorrow in Taipei!
