Debconf and Education

Aigars Mahinovs ☛ Debconf 24 photos
Debconf 24 is coming to a close in Busan, South Korea this year.
I thought that last year in India was hot. This year somehow managed to beat that. With 35C and high humidity the 55 km that I managed to walk between the two conference buildings have really put the pressure on. Thankfully the air conditioning in the talk rooms has been great and fresh water has been plentiful. And the korean food has been excellent and very energetic.
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Bits from the DPL
Dear Debian community,
this are my bits from DPL written at my last day at another great
At the beginning of July, there was some discussion with the bursary and content team about sponsoring attendees. The discussion continued at DebConf. I do not have much experience with these discussions. My summary is that while there is an honest attempt to be fair to everyone, it did not seem to work for all, and some critical points for future discussion remained. In any case, I'm thankful to the bursary team for doing such a time-draining and tedious job.