Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
'Linux Hint' Inactive for Two Months Already
We'll need to get creative to find more news, seeing that a lot of the fodder is just "AI" cruft or cruft about "AI"
New
-
Links 31/07/2024: Facebook Privacy Violations, Microsoft Ads Full-screen Adverts to Vista 11
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 31/07/2024: Ligature Integrated Analyzer and Putting Things Out On The Internet
Links for the day
-
"Microsoft Melted $340 Billion of Stock Market Value", XBox Sales Down 42%, and There Are More Bungie Layoffs
In the news today
-
Sirius Open Source Sank Deeper Into Debt, Has Run Out of Money
The interest rates on overdraft are insane
-
More Linux SPAM (and Anti-Linux FUD) in LinuxSecurity.com (Guardian Digital, Inc.), Not Even Composed by an Actual Person
A lot of anti-Linux 'articles' on the Web may in fact be generated by a Microsoft chatbot, not actually written by actual people
-
Links 30/07/2024: New Book on Bill Gates and His Special Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein, KOSA Internet Censorship Bill Progresses
Links for the day
-
[Meme] Windows/Client/Device Revenue Slump at Microsoft, GNU/Linux Up to 4.5% on Desktops/Laptops
The media barely talks about this
-
Microsoft Falls to Record Low in Norway (Windows on Around 50% of Desktops and Laptops, GNU/Linux Nearly 30%)
people move to GNU/Linux in Norway
-
Microsoft's Shares Fell 8%. And No Major News Sites Bothered to Mention Windows Revenue Collapsing, It's All About "AI" Vapourware.
This is journalism?
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, July 30, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, July 30, 2024
-
Microsoft's Client Business Falls at a Rate of Over 10% Again (the Usual in Recent Years), Microsoft Uses Smokescreen of Buzzwords and False Numbers
Microsoft's client business (read: Windows) continues to tank
-
IBM Layoffs by Return to Office (RTO): Making Workers Miserable to Make Them Leave, Not Receive Any Compensation
This is also applicable to Red Hat
-
Gemini Links 31/07/2024: Combating Malaise, Modifying Gemini Network Transport Protocol Specification
Links for the day
-
Headline Change: "Jeffrey Epstein Called Bill Gates His 'Brightest' Star: New Book"
Seems like censorship by Gates (as usual)
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):