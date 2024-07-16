Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Creating a VMDK using image mode for Red Bait Enterprise Linux
Image mode for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) combines the benefits and methodologies of container technologies with the ability to operate within traditional virtual machine environments. By enabling a familiar container image assembly process that supports several popular output types, end users have the flexibility to choose where and how they want to operate.
Red Hat ☛ Integrating a VMDK produced with image mode for RHEL into vSphere
Change can be hard. This is especially true when applying a new set of technologies or approaches. Fortunately, image mode for RHEL takes many of the benefits that are found in container technologies, including a simplified build process and portability across a variety of environments, and applies them to traditional Virtual Machine workflows. In the prior post, Creating a VMDK using image mode for RHEL, a VMDK-formatted disk image was produced as an output from a bootc image.
While the VMDK format is open source, they are traditionally used within the VMware family of solutions, such as VMware Workstation and VMware vSphere. In this post, we will describe how the previously created VMDK disk can be used as the basis for a virtual machine hosted in a VMware vSphere environment.
Red Hat ☛ Ansible Collection for Red Bait Runtimes
Several of the key products of the Red Hat Runtimes portfolio (Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (EAP), Red Hat JBoss Web Server, Red Hat AMQ including streams for Apache Kafka and AMQ Broker, Red Hat build of Keycloak, etc.) now offer an integration within Ansible. Following the open source model of Red Hat, those extensions for Ansible have both a community version and a productized version. To help users better understand the philosophy behind this approach, this article explains in detail the differences between each option and how they can be used.
Red Hat ☛ Creating and deploying an OVF Template to support image mode for RHEL at scale
Repeatability and consistency -- These are tenants of cloud native infrastructure and just some of the many benefits that are inherently found within container images which led to the rapid adoption of the technology. Image mode for RHEL extends many of the benefits of running containers and applies them to building, deploying and managing traditional Operating System environments.
In the preceding articles (Creating a VMDK using image mode for RHEL and Integrating an image mode for RHEL produced VMDK into vSphere), we described the process for producing a VMDK file with image mode for RHEL, publishing the resulting file to a VMware vSphere environment, and creating a new Virtual Machine using the VMDK as the primary disk drive for the machine. These steps illustrated just how easy it can be to use image mode for RHEL content within vSphere. However, where this implementation falls short in comparison to running traditional containers are those tenants that were highlighted earlier. There were quite a number of steps that went into achieving the end goal, and introducing one divergence from any of the expected steps could result in an error or failure to ultimately make use of the desired Virtual Machine. Yes, automation could be implemented to streamline the overall process, but there are features in VMware that can support deploying Virtual Machines in a repeatable manner at scale.
Fedora Project ☛ Introducing the Fedora Community Operations Initiative
We’re excited to unveil the Fedora Community Operations initiative, an endeavor to boost community engagement, support everyone with more events and contribution points, and build on our amazing culture.
What is the Fedora Community Operations Initiative?
At its heart, the Community Operations Initiative is all about making Fedora an even better place to collaborate and connect. We’re focusing on two main contribution areas: Contributor Experience and Community Social Analytics. Contributor Experience means working on unified documentation, improving onboarding processes, and organizing fantastic virtual events like the Fedora Linux 40 and 41 Release Parties. Community Social Analytics will explore data from our infrastructure tools, applications, and services to help Fedora leadership and the community make smarter decisions, ultimately making Fedora an even more welcoming and efficient community for everyone.