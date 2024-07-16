Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

Repeatability and consistency -- These are tenants of cloud native infrastructure and just some of the many benefits that are inherently found within container images which led to the rapid adoption of the technology. Image mode for RHEL extends many of the benefits of running containers and applies them to building, deploying and managing traditional Operating System environments.

In the preceding articles (Creating a VMDK using image mode for RHEL and Integrating an image mode for RHEL produced VMDK into vSphere), we described the process for producing a VMDK file with image mode for RHEL, publishing the resulting file to a VMware vSphere environment, and creating a new Virtual Machine using the VMDK as the primary disk drive for the machine. These steps illustrated just how easy it can be to use image mode for RHEL content within vSphere. However, where this implementation falls short in comparison to running traditional containers are those tenants that were highlighted earlier. There were quite a number of steps that went into achieving the end goal, and introducing one divergence from any of the expected steps could result in an error or failure to ultimately make use of the desired Virtual Machine. Yes, automation could be implemented to streamline the overall process, but there are features in VMware that can support deploying Virtual Machines in a repeatable manner at scale.